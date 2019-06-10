Olivia Culpo Revealed the Beauty Products She Always Travels with — All Under $40

Image zoom Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Whether it’s on Instagram stories, Snapchat, or in real life, we love taking a peek inside celebrities’ makeup bags and bathroom closets to get a glimpse of their favorite products. More often than not, you’ll find a slew of inexpensive cosmetics because just like us, celebs also love an affordable beauty find — including Olivia Culpo.

Take a look inside her beauty bag and you’ll always find these four under-$40 products, all of which you can shop on Amazon and Nordstrom (hello, free shipping!). The actress and model uses her favorites on the reg — even when traveling to ensure there’s some sense of consistency in her routine.

“I am constantly traveling but I like to keep the same beauty routine, regardless of where I am,” Olivia Culpo said in a press release. “I have a few go-to products that I love to keep with me — Colgate Optic White High Impact toothpaste, Laura Mercier tinted moisturizer, Neutrogena makeup removal wipes, and Kopari coconut oil for lip balm.”

And Olivia’s not the only one who loves these four low-cost finds. They’ve all racked up hundreds of five-star reviews and have been called everything from the “best product ever” to the “holy grail” by shoppers (clearly, Olivia’s got great taste). Add ‘em to your cart to see what all of the hype is about.

Colgate Optic White High Impact Toothpaste

Image zoom

Olivia’s go-to toothpaste is both an Amazon best-seller and top-rated product in its oral care department. This particular three-tube set of the fast-working whitening paste is also a steal and ensures you can keep one at your sink and in your travel bag with one to spare.

Buy It! Colgate Optic White High Impact Toothpaste, $11.99 for three-pack; amazon.com

Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer

Image zoom

This little tube does it all, and can be used to replace a number of your usual products. With broad spectrum SPF protection and a variety of antioxidants in its formula, this moisturizing multitasker will protect you from the sun’s harmful rays while giving you some color and glow. Its buildable coverage lets you customize your look and can be used in lieu of foundation and cover-up.

Buy It! Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer, $39.10; nordstrom.com

Neutrogena Makeup Removing Wipes

Image zoom

Neutrogena’s best-selling makeup removing wipes continue to top Amazon’s best-sellers chart with shoppers raving about their gentle formula and versatility. Use them to remove your makeup, fix makeup blunders fast, or freshen up after a visit to the gym or beach.

Buy It! Neutrogena Makeup Removing Wipes, $8.97 for two-pack; amazon.com

Kopari Coconut Lip Glossy

Image zoom

Slather on this moisturizing balm, which comes in three pretty shades and clear gloss, to hydrate your lips with coconut oil, shea butter, and vitamin E. Wear some of the clear balm to bed to wake up with smooth lips, or throw on your favorite color in the a.m. in place of your usual lipstick.

Buy It! Kopari Coconut Lip Glossy, $13; amazon.com