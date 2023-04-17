Olivia Culpo Says It's a 'Thrill' to Be Engaged to Fiancé Christian McCaffrey (Exclusive)

The model opens up about getting engaged on April 2 in Utah after four years of dating the football player

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Lanae Brody
Lanae Brody Author Bio
Lanae Brody

Senior Reporter Emerging Content, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 17, 2023 01:38 PM
Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo
Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo. Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Olivia Culpo couldn't be happier about her recent engagement to fiancé Christian McCaffrey.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the former Miss Universe revealed that it's an absolute "thrill" to be engaged.

"I'm so excited," Culpo, 30, tells PEOPLE while discussing her partnership with evian for Coachella. "It's been the thrill of a lifetime, honestly."

The model seems to be reveling in her engagement to McCaffrey.

"Fiancé," Culpo captioned a stunning series of photos of the pair from their Utah vacation, hiking through a red rock canyon.

olivia culpo
Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo. olivia culpo/instagram

Both sporting backpacks slung over their shoulders, McCaffrey, 26, wore black pants, black Nike sneakers and a hoodie, while Culpo was dressed fashionably in sand-colored boots and pants with a faux fur and brown leather jacket and stylish wide-brimmed hat.

One photo captured the newly engaged couple looking up at the majestic natural surroundings, while another snapshot depicted them mid-smooch, standing on a rock.

"Hands off. You aren't married yet.😂," the football star's mom, Lisa McCaffrey, joked in the comments. "Love you guys and I can't freaking wait. ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

After nearly four years of dating, the model posted an engagement announcement to Instagram earlier this month. In the photo, the San Francisco 49ers running back was down on one knee while Culpo had her hands to her face in the milestone moment.

olivia culpo
Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo. olivia culpo/instagram

"♾️4.2.23♾️," the pageant queen captioned her post.

McCaffrey proposed on their Utah getaway with a sparkler designed by Ring Concierge (with the couple's pup Oliver Sprinkles standing by!). Culpo's ring is a Whisper Thin three-stone oval with epaulette side stones in two-tone of yellow gold and platinum.

"We worked with Christian to thoughtfully design a ring that encompassed Olivia's trendsetting style while still remaining timeless — a beautifully cut Oval flanked with Epaulette side stones in a handcrafted gold and platinum setting," shared Nicole Wegman, Ring Concierge founder/CEO.

Culpo and McCaffrey first sparked romance rumors back in May 2019, when he liked a photo Culpo posted on Instagram. A few months later, the two were photographed taking a vacation to Mexico together.

RELATED VIDEO: Triple Threat: The Culpo Sisters Unfiltered

When the athlete was traded from the Carolina Panthers to the 49ers in October 2022, Culpo wrote that she was "so proud" of McCaffrey and told her followers how excited she was to head back to the west coast.

"This city stole my heart and I'll never forget the memories and people who made the last 3+ years so special," she wrote. "I'll miss you all so much and you'll always hold a special place in my heart. I'm so proud of you Christian! Seeing your light shine is one of my favorite things in life and I'm beyond excited and grateful for this next chapter in Cali, the place I've called home for the last 8 years. Niners Nation, let's go!"

McCaffrey then referred to Culpo as the "best partner in crime" in the comment section.

