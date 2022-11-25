Olivia and Sophia Culpo Get Into a Heated Argument Over a 'Stolen' Devon Windsor Bikini

In an exclusive clip from Monday's episode of The Culpo Sisters, Olivia Culpo and her sister Sophia endure their streak of fashion-related feuds

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 25, 2022 10:00 AM

Olivia Culpo and her sister Sophia are battling it out over fashion once more.

In an exclusive clip from Monday's episode of The Culpo Sisters, shared exclusively with PEOPLE, the sisters quarrel over a Devon Windsor bikini, which Sophia, 26, allegedly "stole" from Olivia.

While in the car with their parents, Susan and Peter, the former Miss Universe films Sophia for an Instagram Story, asking her to show off her outfit, which features the bikini top layered under a white button-up.

Yet, what started out as a fun social media post turned into a fashion face-off.

"Are you really going to try to navigate this as I stole your bikini," Sophia asks pointedly.

"You did steal my bikini," Olivia, who planned to wear the item that day, replies. "I texted Sophia this morning and I said, 'Did you steal my white and gold chain Devon Windsor swimsuit?' She just doesn't answer me," she tells her mom and dad.

Olivia Culpo and Sophia Culpo attend the REVOLVE x The h.wood Group Present REVOLVE FESTIVAL at Merv Griffin Estate on April 17, 2022 in La Quinta, California.
Presley Ann/Getty

It appears the two asked the Victoria's Secret model for the same swimsuit.

Sophia defends herself by claiming her Devon Windsor pieces "disappeared," but were later found mixed in with Olivia's in their "gifting room," hence the confusion.

"If I were really a bitch, I would tell you to not wear my things," Olivia says after explaining that she opened the box addressed to her and placed the bikini in the room where it suddenly vanished.

"You are a bitch!" Sophia replies.

In her confessional, the Miss USA alumna, 30, can't believe how the "joke" became a fight.

"I know that that swimsuit doesn't belong to her. I know that I unboxed it. I know that I put it on the bed that she stole it off of. I know that that's mine," Olivia says.

Closet hopping is a common occurrence between the Culpos.

In a previous episode, Aurora routinely makes her way to Olivia's closet to borrow a cardigan, only to be presented with a padlocked wardrobe — a consequence of their sartorial pickings.

"I genuinely thought we would share everything," Sophia admitted after discovering her sister's drastic measures to keep her clothes safe.

"Stealing" clothes from one another runs in the family. The Culpo matriarch admitted later on that she took her sister's clothes from time to time, pinning it as "the youngest in the family thing" and sympathizing with Sophia.

The family drama continues during a dinner when Sophia opens up to her eldest sister Aurora on how to handle miscommunications at work, such as coming off too "cold" over text message. And Olivia offers big sis advice that isn't received well.

"Somehow Olivia's getting involved and turning this into a situation of me being a problem. [It's] simply just realities of two different people trying to work together that just don't mesh well. Nobody is at fault, nobody is not doing their job correctly," Sophia explains.

Watch The Culpo Sisters on TLC on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Episodes are available to stream on discovery+ the same day.

Related Articles
Olivia Culpo
Olivia Culpo Padlocks Her Closet After Her Sisters Steal Her Clothes: 'This Is a Nightmare'
Olivia Culpo Reflects on Traumatic Past Relationship in Debut Trailer for the Culpo Sisters
Olivia Culpo's Parents Don't Understand Daughters' Influencer Careers: 'What the Hell Do They Do?'
Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo pose on the Red Carpet poses prior to the NFL Honors on February 1, 2020 at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami, FL
Olivia Culpo Details Why She Broke Her 'No Athletes Ever Again' Dating Rule for Christian McCaffrey
Olivia Culpo Reflects on Nick Jonas Breakup: 'I Thought We Were Going to Get Married'
Olivia Culpo Reflects on Her Breakup with Nick Jonas: 'I Thought We Were Going to Get Married'
Christine Brown and Kody Brown
'Sister Wives' ' Kody Calls Christine's Farewell Gathering 'Demeaning': 'I Don't Want to See' Her 'Ever Again'
I Am Shauna Rae: Shauna and Thomas Test the Waters of Their New Friendship with a Meet the Parents Date
'I Am Shauna Rae' : Shauna and Thomas Test the Waters of Their New Friendship with a Meet the Parents Date
Jackson Roloff Says He Loves 'Playing Soccer with My Daddy' as he and Zach Prep for Tournament
Zach Roloff Helps Son Jackson Practice for His First Soccer Tournament — Watch the Sweet Clip!
Olivia Culpo
Olivia Culpo Tearfully Opens Up About Traumatic Past Relationship in Trailer for 'The Culpo Sisters'
Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo attend AT&T TV Super Saturday Night at Meridian at Island Gardens on February 01, 2020 in Miami, Florida
Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey's Relationship Timeline
'90 Day Fiancé' 's Elizabeth Castravet Talks to Dad About Family Ties After Sharing Baby News
'90 Day Fiancé' 's Libby Castravet Talks to Dad About Family Drama After Sharing Baby News
Christine Brown Leaves the Sister Wives and Kody in Midseason Teaser: 'I Hope They Don't Hate Me'
Christine Brown's Sister Wives and Ex Kody Say They Feel 'Betrayed' by Her Decision to Leave the Family
90 Day Fiancé Recap: Angela Questions Michael's 'Shady Behavior' After 2 Years of Long-Distance Marriage. TLC
'90 Day Fiancé' : Angela Crushes Michael's Influencer Hopes, Says 'He Doesn't Have Charisma'
AltaMed Health Services' Power Up, We Are The Future Gala - Arrivals
'RHOBH' : Kyle Richards Downplays Kathy Hilton Drama for Fear Relationship Will 'Get to a Place I Can't Repair'
Kim Kardashian visits Fondazione Prada in Milan during fashion week; Kanye West pose backstage at the Burberry Spring/Summer 2023 runway show
Kim Kardashian Reveals on 'The Kardashians' That Kanye West Still Criticizes What She Wears
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on June 5, Kathy Hilton attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV)
Kathy Hilton's Breakdown – Over a Conga Line – Wreaks Havoc on Final Hours of 'RHOBH' Trip to Aspen
Jen Shah Instagram
'RHOSLC' : Jen Shah Says Leaving Family for Prison 'Would Literally Kill Me' Ahead of Guilty Plea