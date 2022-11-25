Olivia and Sophia Culpo Get Into a Heated Argument Over a 'Stolen' Devon Windsor Bikini

Olivia Culpo and her sister Sophia are battling it out over fashion once more.

In an exclusive clip from Monday's episode of The Culpo Sisters, shared exclusively with PEOPLE, the sisters quarrel over a Devon Windsor bikini, which Sophia, 26, allegedly "stole" from Olivia.

While in the car with their parents, Susan and Peter, the former Miss Universe films Sophia for an Instagram Story, asking her to show off her outfit, which features the bikini top layered under a white button-up.

Yet, what started out as a fun social media post turned into a fashion face-off.

"Are you really going to try to navigate this as I stole your bikini," Sophia asks pointedly.

"You did steal my bikini," Olivia, who planned to wear the item that day, replies. "I texted Sophia this morning and I said, 'Did you steal my white and gold chain Devon Windsor swimsuit?' She just doesn't answer me," she tells her mom and dad.

It appears the two asked the Victoria's Secret model for the same swimsuit.

Sophia defends herself by claiming her Devon Windsor pieces "disappeared," but were later found mixed in with Olivia's in their "gifting room," hence the confusion.

"If I were really a bitch, I would tell you to not wear my things," Olivia says after explaining that she opened the box addressed to her and placed the bikini in the room where it suddenly vanished.

"You are a bitch!" Sophia replies.

In her confessional, the Miss USA alumna, 30, can't believe how the "joke" became a fight.

"I know that that swimsuit doesn't belong to her. I know that I unboxed it. I know that I put it on the bed that she stole it off of. I know that that's mine," Olivia says.

Closet hopping is a common occurrence between the Culpos.

In a previous episode, Aurora routinely makes her way to Olivia's closet to borrow a cardigan, only to be presented with a padlocked wardrobe — a consequence of their sartorial pickings.

"I genuinely thought we would share everything," Sophia admitted after discovering her sister's drastic measures to keep her clothes safe.

"Stealing" clothes from one another runs in the family. The Culpo matriarch admitted later on that she took her sister's clothes from time to time, pinning it as "the youngest in the family thing" and sympathizing with Sophia.

The family drama continues during a dinner when Sophia opens up to her eldest sister Aurora on how to handle miscommunications at work, such as coming off too "cold" over text message. And Olivia offers big sis advice that isn't received well.

"Somehow Olivia's getting involved and turning this into a situation of me being a problem. [It's] simply just realities of two different people trying to work together that just don't mesh well. Nobody is at fault, nobody is not doing their job correctly," Sophia explains.

