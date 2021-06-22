Olivia and Sophia Culpo Enjoy 'Datecation' with NFL Beaus Christian McCaffrey and Braxton Berrios

The model sisters are spending time with their respective boyfriends on a tropical vacay in St. Barts

Olivia and Sophia Culpo are soaking up the sun with their NFL beaus!

Earlier this week, Olivia, 29, and Sophia, 24, both shared photographs on Instagram from a tropical getaway to St. Barts with their boyfriends.

Olivia, who is dating Carolina Panthers' running back Christian McCaffrey, shared an adorable shot of herself kissing her love on a dock as the pair sat beside Sophia, who planted a smooch on boyfriend Braxton Berrios, a wide receiver for the New York Jets.

"Welcome to baecation," Olivia captioned the shot as Sophia shared the same image to her respective Instagram account with the caption, "Datecation!! ☀️."

Alongside the sister's sweet couples shot, Sophia also shared an array of other images and videos from the trip, including more photos lounging in paradise with Berrios, and a video holding hands with Olivia as they jumped into the locale's clear blue water together.

Sophia also shared a hilarious video of herself and Olivia wearing the same tan dress ahead of an evening out with their boyfriends. "Twins!" Sophia exclaims in the video, before she tells Olivia, "I'm not changing, honestly though."

In a follow-up post, Sophia shared a slew of snaps modeling the dress, which she accessorized with matching heels and a similarly colored purse. In the same series, the model also shared photographs of herself and Berrios, 25, inside a car together. "The man behind the camera😘," Sophia wrote.

On Olivia's Instagram page, the model shared plenty of sexy vacay pics too.

In one shot, Olivia posed before a colorful landscape as she modeled an orange bandeau bikini, with a matching coverup and headband. The star accessorized the look with gold body chains that laid across her toned physique.

"Never want to leave 😍❤️❤️😍," Olivia captioned the pic.

In another post, the former Miss Universe shared images of herself modeling an Etro printed crop top and shorts combo, as well as a photo sitting on her man's lap.

Olivia previously opened up to PEOPLE about her relationship with McCaffrey, 25, in December 2019, saying she was "grateful" for having him in her life.

"We have so much in common," she said of her beau, whom she was first romantically linked in the spring of that year.

Berrios and Sophia, meanwhile, made their relationship Instagram official earlier this year, according to Page Six.