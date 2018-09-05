Olivia Culpo Is 'So Happy' for Ex-Boyfriend Nick Jonas' Engagement to Priyanka Chopra

Olivia Culpo has nothing but warm wishes for her ex.

On PEOPLE Now, the Model Squad star, 26, opened up about her thoughts on her ex-boyfriend Nick Jonas, 25, and Priyanka Chopra, 36, getting engaged.

“I think that any time anybody can find love, especially in this industry — because it’s difficult. You can see there’s a track record of things not working out,” Culpo said. “So I’m so happy for him.”

In thigh-high boots and a grey skirt, she continued, “I wish that everybody can find love and happiness. That does not mean that I would not wish that for him.”

Culpo and Jonas split in 2015 nearly two years after they were first seen smooching at the 2013 U.S. Open. After the breakup, a source told PEOPLE, “It’s been tough.”

“She’s an amazing person,” Jonas said to Extra in June 2015. “We had a great, beautiful few years together, but it’s been a crazy couple months, and I wish the best to her for the future, but it’s tough.”

Jonas got engaged to Chopra in July after dating for just two months. Their families celebrated the engagement at a roka ceremony in Mumbai, India, in August.

Chopra’s mother raved about her future son-in-law in August. “Nick is calm and mature. He’s a wonderful person and everyone in the family just loves him,” Madhu Chopra told DNA India. “He’s so polite and respectful towards elders. What more can a mother want!”

Meanwhile, Culpo is finding her own happily-ever-after with her on-again boyfriend Danny Amendola, a former New England Patriots star turned Miami Dolphins wide receiver.

She dished to PEOPLE Now about her relationship. “If you want to make something work, you make it work. I always just say that you can’t think about how. You just have to try your hardest and know what feels right,” Culpo said.

She added, “If it’s meant to be then it should be easy and it should be something that is fun. And if it doesn’t work out then that’s because it wasn’t meant to be. That’s my attitude.”

Culpo and Amendola, who initially made their relationship public on Instagram in February 2016, previously broke up in March.

On Monday, Culpo showed that the two are going strong again by posting a picture of her and Amendola kissing and another picture calling Amendola “bae” on her Instagram Story.