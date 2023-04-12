Olivia Culpo's new rock is a winner.

On Tuesday, April 11, the 30-year-old model showcased her engagement ring from newly minted fiancé Christian McCaffrey, 26, while out in Los Angeles.

Dressed in a black jacket and jeans with a white crop top and chic black purse, Culpo gave photographers a glimpse of the stone McCaffrey proposed with on April 2 in Utah.

McCaffrey, a running back for the San Francisco 49ers, turned to Ring Concierge for the stunning sparkler, selecting the brand's Whisper Thin three-stone oval with epaulette side stones in two-tone (yellow gold/platinum). Following McCaffrey's proposal, Culpo gave a peek at the ring — and the big moment — with the caption, "♾️4.2.23♾️."

Olivia Culpo's engagement ring from fiancé Christian McCaffrey. TheImageDirect.com

"We worked with Christian to thoughtfully design a ring that encompassed Olivia's trendsetting style while still remaining timeless — a beautifully cut Oval flanked with Epaulette side stones in a handcrafted gold and platinum setting," shared Nicole Wegman, founder and CEO of Ring Concierge.

On April 12, Culpo posted more photos from the couple's Utah adventures with the caption, "Fiancé ❤️"

Culpo and McCaffrey first sparked romance rumors back in May 2019, when he liked a photo Culpo posted on Instagram. A few months later, the two were photographed taking a vacation to Mexico together.

"He's just the best, I feel like he is really everything that I could ever ask for," she told Entertainment Tonight last November. "So I never have to worry about anything. I think that was the reason why I didn't want to date an athlete, no offense, because there is a reputation there."

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey's engagement on April 2, 2023. Anni Graham

Culpo continued, "He just comes from a great family. We have a lot in common in that respect. I feel like you can really tell who a person is by the people that raise them, and I just love his parents so much. They have a great relationship."

And while Culpo and McCaffrey have to spend time apart during the football season, she previously told PEOPLE that their bond is built on strong faith.

"I think every single relationship teaches you so much about yourself, and I definitely have an appreciation for my relationship now that I would never have because of all of my past experiences," she said.