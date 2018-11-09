What Olivia Culpo, Shay Mitchell and More Style Stars Packed for This Year's #RevolveAwards

When it comes to getting red carpet ready, there’s one clothing retailer style influencers turn to: Revolve.com. One scroll through Instagram, and you’ve probably seen the brands popular hashtags #revolveme or #revolvearoundtheworld. That’s why they created the #RevolveAwards, to celebrate the top fashion stars.
This year’s highlight? Kendall Jenner is being honored with the Icon of the Year Award at the live-audience awards ceremony hosted at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.
We reached out to some of Revolve’s top influencers to find out what’s in their Vegas’ suitcases – so you can add them to your shopping cart before they sell out!
OLIVIA CULPO
The Dress
“My Marled Blazer Dress for Revolve is so versatile, you can wear it as a blazer or buttoned as a dress! I love to pair it with over-the-knee boots when I wear it out as a dress.”
Buy It! Marled x Olivia Culpo Rib Cuff Baby Dress, $158; revolve.com
The Accessory
“I’ve been wearing the Sidney belt bag by B-Low the belt everywhere, it accessorizes well with any outfit and is perfect for being on-the-go.”
Buy It! B-Low the belt Sidney belt bag, $250; revolve.com
The Beauty Product
“I’ve been traveling so much lately and the Signature Melting Rich Cream by SK-II is really great for keeping my skin from looking as jet lagged as I feel!”
Buy It! SK-II Signature Melting Rich Cream, $260; revolve.com
SHAY MITCHELL
The Dress
“I love the metallic fabric on this dress! Perfect for the holiday season or even New Year’s Eve.”
Buy It! h:ours Luna Dress, $168; revolve.com
The Accessory
“This cosmetic case could be my favorite item from BÉIS. I wanted to create a bag that is chic and would look great sitting on the bathroom counter but also one that’s really functional. The cosmetic case has brush storage and it comes with a travel mirror – perfect to carry all of your beauty essentials for a night out!”
Buy It! BÉIS The Makeup Case, $38; revolve.com
The Beauty Product
“I have 15 of these lip glosses because I keep one in every bag I own…seriously. It is my go-to lip shade and seems to go with just about everything! That’s why I selected it for my very own REVOLVE beauty box launching today!”
Buy It! Revolve Beauty x Shay Mitchell Beauty Box, $150; revolve.com
MARIANNA HEWITT
The Dress
“Animal print is always a favorite of mine for fall, but the sequins makes the print perfect for a party!”
Buy It! NBD Davie Embellished Mini Dress, $188; revolve.com
The Accessory
“A nude heel goes with everything and is my must have accessory to style with denim for day or to pair with a dress at night.”
Buy It! Raye x Stone Cold Fox Bacall Heel, $148; revolve.com
The Beauty Product
“Prepping my makeup before a night out is key to a flawless application – I love to prime with Urban Decay’s quick fix and you can keep in your purse to refresh your makeup throughout the night.”
Buy It! House of Harlow 1960 x Urban Decay Quick Fix Complexion Setting Spray, $15; revolve.com
JASMINE SANDERS
The Dress
“I love this dress from NBD – it shows just the right amount of skin to make it super sexy. Plus I love a good mini.”
Buy It! NBD Patrice Mini, $148; revolve.com
The Accessory
“These are on my must have list – I love that these are more of a simple take on the cowboy boot trend. These will never go out of style!”
Buy It! RAYE x Stone Cold Fox Austin Boot, $198; revolve.com
The Beauty Product
“This palette is perfect for any fall look. I’m especially loving the gilded and lava shades.”
Buy It! Becca Volcano Goddess Eye Palette, $46; revolve.com