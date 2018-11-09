What Olivia Culpo, Shay Mitchell and More Style Stars Packed for This Year's #RevolveAwards

Joe Schildhorn/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

When it comes to getting red carpet ready, there’s one clothing retailer style influencers turn to: Revolve.com. One scroll through Instagram, and you’ve probably seen the brands popular hashtags #revolveme or #revolvearoundtheworld. That’s why they created the #RevolveAwards, to celebrate the top fashion stars.

This year’s highlight? Kendall Jenner is being honored with the Icon of the Year Award at the live-audience awards ceremony hosted at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.

Get push notifications with news, features, and more.

We reached out to some of Revolve’s top influencers to find out what’s in their Vegas’ suitcases – so you can add them to your shopping cart before they sell out!

OLIVIA CULPO

The Dress

“My Marled Blazer Dress for Revolve is so versatile, you can wear it as a blazer or buttoned as a dress! I love to pair it with over-the-knee boots when I wear it out as a dress.”

Buy It! Marled x Olivia Culpo Rib Cuff Baby Dress, $158; revolve.com

The Accessory

“I’ve been wearing the Sidney belt bag by B-Low the belt everywhere, it accessorizes well with any outfit and is perfect for being on-the-go.”

Buy It! B-Low the belt Sidney belt bag, $250; revolve.com

The Beauty Product

“I’ve been traveling so much lately and the Signature Melting Rich Cream by SK-II is really great for keeping my skin from looking as jet lagged as I feel!”

Buy It! SK-II Signature Melting Rich Cream, $260; revolve.com

SHAY MITCHELL

The Dress

“I love the metallic fabric on this dress! Perfect for the holiday season or even New Year’s Eve.”

Buy It! h:ours Luna Dress, $168; revolve.com

The Accessory

“This cosmetic case could be my favorite item from BÉIS. I wanted to create a bag that is chic and would look great sitting on the bathroom counter but also one that’s really functional. The cosmetic case has brush storage and it comes with a travel mirror – perfect to carry all of your beauty essentials for a night out!”

Buy It! BÉIS The Makeup Case, $38; revolve.com

The Beauty Product

“I have 15 of these lip glosses because I keep one in every bag I own…seriously. It is my go-to lip shade and seems to go with just about everything! That’s why I selected it for my very own REVOLVE beauty box launching today!”

Buy It! Revolve Beauty x Shay Mitchell Beauty Box, $150; revolve.com

MARIANNA HEWITT

The Dress

“Animal print is always a favorite of mine for fall, but the sequins makes the print perfect for a party!”

Buy It! NBD Davie Embellished Mini Dress, $188; revolve.com

The Accessory

“A nude heel goes with everything and is my must have accessory to style with denim for day or to pair with a dress at night.”

Buy It! Raye x Stone Cold Fox Bacall Heel, $148; revolve.com

The Beauty Product

“Prepping my makeup before a night out is key to a flawless application – I love to prime with Urban Decay’s quick fix and you can keep in your purse to refresh your makeup throughout the night.”

Buy It! House of Harlow 1960 x Urban Decay Quick Fix Complexion Setting Spray, $15; revolve.com

JASMINE SANDERS

The Dress

“I love this dress from NBD – it shows just the right amount of skin to make it super sexy. Plus I love a good mini.”

Buy It! NBD Patrice Mini, $148; revolve.com

The Accessory

“These are on my must have list – I love that these are more of a simple take on the cowboy boot trend. These will never go out of style!”

Buy It! RAYE x Stone Cold Fox Austin Boot, $198; revolve.com

The Beauty Product

“This palette is perfect for any fall look. I’m especially loving the gilded and lava shades.”

Buy It! Becca Volcano Goddess Eye Palette, $46; revolve.com