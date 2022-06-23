"You are everything I ever dreamed of and more," the model said of her boyfriend

Olivia Culpo Says Boyfriend Christian McCaffrey Restored Her 'Faith in Love' on Their Third Anniversary

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey are happily in love!

On Wednesday, the model, 30, celebrated her third anniversary with the Carolina Panthers running back, 26, with a series of sweet throwback photos on Instagram including the couple sharing a kiss and a cute family mirror selfie of the pair with their pup Oliver.

"Three years ago I was not looking for a relationship. When my best friends Kristen & Tyler called me and asked if I would be open to meeting their friend Christian I was apprehensive," she captioned the post.

She continued, "I was worried it would be the same old story all over again and that all guys were the same. While my expectations were low, I knew I couldn't close myself off and make decisions based on fear."

Culpo also shared a snap of the NFL player waiting for her before their first meeting.

Olivia Culpo Shares a Never-Before-Seen Photo of Boyfriend Christian McCaffrey from Their First Time Meeting Credit: Olivia Culpo/Instagram

"I love this photo (the 2nd pic) that Kristen snapped when he wasn't looking, waiting to meet me for the first time, so sweet, vulnerable and humble (and with the flowers, I can't 🥹)," she wrote.

"I'm so grateful for the voice inside me that told me to give love another chance. The yin to my yang, you are the epitome of strength through humility," she added. "Thank you for being my rock and restoring my faith in love. You are everything I ever dreamed of and more ❤️ ❤️"

McCaffrey went down memory lane with his own Instagram post including sharing several photos of the couple and a video of Culpo playing the cello.

"Hard to believe it's been 3 years with my best friend. I'm not sure if it was the first time I heard you play the cello (3rd slide), or the first time I saw you hit the heavy bag (5th slide), when I knew I loved you," he captioned the post. "Thanks for making me laugh, always sticking by my side, and inspiring me every day! ❤️"

olivia culpo and christian mccaffrey

In July 2019, the two sparked dating rumors after they were spotted on a romantic vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico following her split from New England Patriots player Danny Amendola.

Last year, the pair spent a sunny St. Barts "datecation" alongside Culpo's younger sister, Sophia, 25, and her boyfriend Braxton Berrios, who is also a wide receiver for the New York Jets.

Culpo shared a photo of herself kissing her sweetheart on a boat while sitting next to Sophia who also shared a romantic smooch with her man. "Welcome to baecation," Olivia captioned the post.

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo | Credit: Rich Graessle/Getty Images

In July 2020, the athlete also showed up for his boyfriend duties after sharing his support for Culpo's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover on Instagram.