Olivia Culpo seems to be moving on — and with a new accessory!

On Friday, the 26-year-old model shared a photo to her Instagram Stories, showing off a brand new silver Rolex watch on her wrist. The post came on the same day that ex-boyfriend Danny Amendola was celebrating his 33rd birthday.

“Looks like this is my present now. HAPPY BDAY TO ME,” Culpo wrote over her new piece of jewelry.

While the specific model of the watch was unclear, newer Rolex watches typically sell for around $5,000 to $12,000. More coveted styles can sell for significantly more.

Just last month, Culpo confirmed that she and the NFL star had rekindled their romance with a P.D.A.-packed Instagram. It seems their fling, however, did not last long.

Last weekend, the Miami Dolphins wide receiver was photographed getting cozy with Miami-based CBS sports journalist Bianca Peters. The pair got close on lounge chairs at the Soho Beach House in Miami, smiling happily as they whispered into each other’s ears. Amendola and Peters also acted flirty during a swim together.

Afterward, a source close to the pair told PEOPLE that Amendola hasn’t been taking their relationship seriously and he was “playing both sides.”

“He’s saying that the day with Bianca was just him having fun,” the source told PEOPLE. “She’s a reporter, he’s a football player. I think in his mind he got caught so he’s trying to diffuse it.”

“Danny never viewed Olivia as an exclusive girlfriend,” the insider explained. “She came to Miami or New England [when he played for the New England Patriots] all of the time and they dated, but it was more her putting in the travel effort than him.”

“Olivia refers to Danny as her boyfriend but he doesn’t refer to her as his girlfriend. He could care less about making it official,” the source added.

Culpo and Amendola first made their relationship Instagram official in February 2016. The model previously opened up about how she makes her relationship with the professional athlete work during a visit to PeopleNow.

“I think that if you want to make something work, you make it work,” she said. “And I always just say that you can’t think about how. You just have to try your hardest and know what feels right and if it’s meant to be then it should be easy.”

Added Culpo: “It should be something that is fun and if it doesn’t work out, then that’s because it wasn’t meant to be.”

The pair first parted ways in March after they were spotted celebrating the model’s BFF Devon Windsor‘s birthday on an island getaway, before getting back together this fall.