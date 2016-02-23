Olivia Culpo Reveals All Her Beauty Secrets, Including How to Get Those Enviable Brows

By now, we’ve all come to realize that not only is Olivia Culpo a masterful street style star, but she’s a brilliant packer, impervious to NYC’s chilly winter weather, can change her head-to-toe outfit in the backseat of a car with ease, and has never met an ice cream cone she didn’t like. But there’s one last topic we need the former Miss Universe to spill all of her secrets on, and that’s her beauty routine.

People Style

Trick number one to achieving Culpo’s level of pageant girl glamour? A trusty headband. Seriously, Olivia can’t go anywhere without a headband that she uses throughout her beauty routine, from washing her face at night to applying her makeup in the morning. She also always travels with two hydrating mists, a concealer, eyelash curler, witch hazel, and many more products, all of which help her look illuminated from within and cement her beauty junkie status.

RELATED PHOTOS: Olivia Culpo’s Fashion Week Strategy Involves Changing Clothes in the Car and Plenty of Ice Cream, Of Course

Finally, if you want Olivia’s enviable set of super-full brows, you’re in luck because you’re about to get one step closer. No she’s not going to give you hers, but this styling trick is pretty much the next best thing. Not only does Culpo rely on L’Oréal’s Elnett to give her tousled locks all-day texture and hold, but she also uses it on a spoolie to brush her brow hairs into submission, creating a perfectly groomed look.

Now that we’ve got the lowdown on what it takes to look glowy and put-together, what products do we use to fake those razor sharp cheekbones?

What beauty trick do you want to steal from Olivia? Did you learn anything new from watching her routine? Which is your favorite beauty product?

–Emily Kirkpatrick