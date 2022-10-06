Olivia Culpo is ready to open up about her past relationship — with her sisters by her side.

In a first-look trailer for The Culpo Sisters — a new TLC reality series following Olivia and her two sisters Aurora (the eldest and "family boss") and Sophia (the youngest and "peacemaker") — the former Miss Universe got candid about a toxic ex, who she did not name.

"I worry all the time about the future. I always thought by 30 I would be married [and] I'd have kids," Culpo, 30, revealed in the clip. "I was with somebody that did really horrible, horrible things. I was made to feel like a less-than human in every sense of the word. I've never talked about it before," she admitted through tears.

Although it is unclear who the influencer is referring to in the emotional confessional, Culpo was in an on-and-off relationship with NFL player Danny Amendola, which resulted in a public falling out.

In April 2019, the Detroit Lions wide receiver took to social media to slam Culpo's lifestyle and rumored romance with DJ Zedd on a now-deleted Instagram tirade.

Culpo is now dating Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey. The pair celebrated their three year anniversary in June.

The Culpo Sisters captures the lives of the Rhode Island natives including relatable sibling moments alongside their "career highs and lows, love, heartbreak and major life-changing decisions."

TLC

The family's hilarious dynamic — "They call Olivia an influencer but we don't know because we're not influenced by it," her mom joked in the teaser — and family milestones will take center stage as well.

"With the support from their brothers and parents, the series follows the trio as they navigate through career highs and lows, love, heartbreak and major life-changing decisions. But, no matter how big the stage gets, the Culpos know, family always comes first," a press release for the show notes.

The Culpo Sisters will premiere on TLC on November 7th at 9PM ET/PT and available to stream on discovery+ the same day.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.