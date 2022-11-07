Olivia Culpo Reflects on Her Breakup with Nick Jonas: 'I Thought We Were Going to Get Married'

"My whole identity was in him," Olivia Culpo said of her relationship with Nick Jonas on the premiere of her new TLC reality show, The Culpo Sisters

Olivia Culpo Reflects on Nick Jonas Breakup: 'I Thought We Were Going to Get Married'
Olivia Culpo thought she and Nick Jonas would last forever.

On the premiere episode of TLC's The Culpo Sisters, the 30-year-old model opened up about her former relationship with Jonas, also 30. Culpo and Jonas broke up in 2015 after nearly two years together.

After being pressed by producers of the reality show, Culpo discussed her relationship with the singer.

"Do I have to talk about that?" she began, before adding, "I did date Nick and that was a very formative experience for me."

Reflecting on the earlier days of their relationship, as well as how their breakup impacted her, she continued, "I moved to L.A. with him. I had no brand, no money and I was in love. That was great right, but when he broke up with me, I was kind of left with no sense of identity.

"My whole identity was in him," she added, "which is a very common story of a young person in love. I thought we were going to get married, I thought all the things, and I just remember night after night looking up at my ceiling in my apartment that I couldn't afford thinking to myself how am I going to pay my rent."

She confessed that at the time, "I couldn't even afford my groceries. It was a serious, pivotal moment for me, but it was something that taught me that you can't give up."

Since their split, Culpo has happily moved on with San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, whom she began dating in 2019. Jonas is also married to actress Priyanka Chopra.

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey
After also dating football players Danny Amendola and Tim Tebow, as well as Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte, Culpo made McCaffrey an exception to her "no athletes ever again" dating rule.

She told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month that with her current boyfriend, she doesn't have some of the concerns she had with other athletes.

"He's just the best, I feel like he is really everything that I could ever ask for," she said of McCaffrey, 26. "So I never have to worry about anything. I think that was the reason why I didn't want to date an athlete, no offense, because there is a reputation there."

Culpo continued, "He just comes from a great family. We have a lot in common in that respect. I feel like you can really tell who a person is by the people that raise them, and I just love his parents so much. They have a great relationship."

The Culpo Sisters star told ET that McCaffrey has a "good head on his shoulders" and that the two are mapping out their future. The former Miss Universe is "excited" about what's to come for them and made sure to jokingly mention how "hot" her beau is.

It's safe to say the star athlete is a fan of Culpo's authentic self.

"His favorite version of me is zit cream, hair down and no makeup," she said on the debut episode of The Culpo Sisters.

Also on the TLC series, Culpo gets emotional as she speaks on a traumatic past relationship.

"I worry all the time about the future. I always thought by 30 I would be married [and] I'd have kids," Culpo, 30, revealed in the clip. "I was with somebody that did really horrible, horrible things. I was made to feel like a less-than human in every sense of the word. I've never talked about it before," she admitted through tears.

Although it is unclear who the influencer is referring to in the tearful confessional, Culpo was in an on-and-off relationship with NFL player Danny Amendola, which resulted in a public falling out.

The Culpo Sisters will premiere on TLC on November 7th at 9PM ET/PT and available to stream on discovery+ the same day.

