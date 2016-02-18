Olivia Culpo Proves Dressing for Fashion Week Doesn't Have to Be Expensive (Plus, Check Out These Other Shopping-Savvy Stars)
Nab these star styles for $150 or less!
Having great style doesn’t have to come with a high price tag. And some of our favorite stars prove (over and over again) that you can still look fab without dropping serious cash. So to make that point, each week we’ll be featuring the best celeb style finds (all under $150) that we think should be added to your virtual cart — stat.
New York Fashion Week may be wrapping up, but before we close out the stylish week, we’re bringing you one more stand-out street-style look, courtesy of Olivia Culpo and her stylist Jennifer Mazur. Before heading to the Big Apple, we caught up with the star to help her pack for Fashion Week, and here’s one of the (affordable) #OOTDs she decided on: a plunging black body suit ($25), suede culottes and a black drapey crepe trench coat ($90), all by Express. She teamed the blizzard-defying look with chic leather accessories: patent pumps and an oversize bag.
RELATED VIDEO: Olivia Culpo Shows Us How a Street-Style Star Packs for NYFW
Gingham for spring? Groundbreaking. But Jessica Biel‘s take on the printed pattern is anything but boring. The actress pairs her White Crow’s flannel “Playground” dress ($68) with a cozy black sweater and every fashion girl’s footwear of choice (Adidas Stan Smith sneakers) for an afternoon outing to her new restaurant, Au Fudge. (There’s no doubt this will become our staple look for the upcoming warmer season!)
And finally, mom of three Kristin Cavallari opts for comfort and convenience in a pair of black-and-pink Reebok ZPrint running sneakers ($80) during a recent trip to N.Y.C. She teamed the sneaks with a chic moto jacket, slouchy tee and leggings, proving the athleisure trend is still thriving.
Will you be adding any of these street-style looks to your spring wardrobe? If so, which ones? Share below!
–Sarah Kinonen