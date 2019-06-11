Olivia Culpo Poses Nude for Maxim's Hot 100 Issue: 'It Still Doesn't Feel Real!'

Olivia Culpo is baring it all for Maxim.

The model, 27, has topped the magazine’s annual Hot 100 list, and she’s leaving little to the imagination in a sexy nude cover.

Olivia Culpo - Maxim Hot 100. Gilles Bensimon for Maxim Magazine Gilles Bensimon for Maxim Magazine

In the photo, shot by famed photographer Gilles Bensimon, Culpo poses topless in a sheer robe wearing nothing but a pair of beige, lace panties. The look is completed with white nail polish and large hoop earrings.“I’ve always looked at the Maxim Hot 100 with admiration. There have been so many smart and successful women featured who have inspired me and my career in countless ways which makes this cover so meaningful to me,” the star wrote on Instagram in celebration of the cover.

“It still doesn’t feel real! Thank you so much @maximmag for the opportunity and to all of the people who worked on this with me ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

The former Miss Universe also shared a set of black-and-white shots from the sexy shoot on Instagram, one of which included an in-motion snap, where the model was clad in a fringed bodysuit that showed off her toned bottom.

In a hilarious video shared to her Instagram Story, Culpo excitedly approached a newsstand on the hunt for a copy of the issue.

“Dad, I apologize in advance,” she joked as she showed off the sultry shots inside.

In her chat with Maxim, Culpo revealed that snagging the coveted title has long been on her radar, and that she’s thrilled to join the ranks of stars like Kate Upton, Hailey Baldwin and Stella Maxwell.

“There are so many women who have been in this same position before that I have looked up to for so many years. I thrive off the success of other women because a win for one of us is, in my opinion, a win for all of us,” she told the outlet.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model also opened up about her strategy as an influencer on Instagram, where she has more than 4 million followers.

“I can completely relate to people feeling down-and-out when they look at anybody’s Instagram. It’s a platform where people can pick and choose to be portrayed in whichever way they want,” she explained. “Especially on Instagram Stories, I try to make people see the real me because it’s tough when you’re always posting things on your feed. They’re a little bit too polished.”

And it’s that passion for social media that may have led to her recent breakup with NFL star Danny Amendola. Back in April, the athlete shared a since-deleted Instagram rant that blamed Culpo’s public lifestyle for their split.

“I believe there should be a boundary btw private life and social media,” he wrote. “Olivia believes in fishbowl lifestyle. This fundamental difference was huge in our relationship.”