Olivia Culpo posted a playful jab on her Instagram account after she was asked to put more clothing on for a recent American Airlines flight

Olivia Culpo Pokes Fun at American Airlines 'Cover Up' Drama in Nearly Naked Dress

Olivia Culpo is throwing a little shade at American Airlines after she was asked to "put on a blouse" over her sports bra before boarding a plane to Mexico last week.

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model posted a series of photos of herself in a nude cutout dress while vacationing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with her boyfriend Christian McCaffrey and her sisters on Sunday.

The former Miss Universe, 29, captioned the images, "Please use caution while using the overheard bins as items may have shifted during flight."

Her not-so-subtle airplane reference comes days after an American Airlines employee asked Culpo to put on more clothing before leaving on her trip.

On her Instagram Story Thursday, her sister Aurora Culpo claimed that airline officials asked her sibling to "cover up" before boarding their flight.

"Olivia and I are going to Cabo and look at her outfit," Aurora said of her sister, who was wearing a long black cardigan, sports bra, biker shorts and a face mask. "She looks cute. She looks appropriate. No."

"They call her up to the desk and tell her that she needs to put a blouse on, otherwise she can't get on the plane," she explained in the clip, which Olivia also shared to her own Instagram Story. "Tell me is that not so f----- up."

Olivia borrowed McCaffrey's gray hoodie and the trio were able to board the plane although Aurora continued to joke about the incident on social media.

She shared a shot of the Carolina Panthers player, 25, with his arms tucked into his white T-shirt and wrote, "When you freeze bc ur lady dress inappropriate AF. Exactly how Jack from the titanic died. LMAO."

An American Airlines spokesperson previously told PEOPLE they had no further comment on Olivia's claims.