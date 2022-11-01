Olivia Culpo's Parents Don't Understand Daughters' Influencer Careers: 'What the Hell Do They Do?'

Olivia Culpo has a couple of proud parents — even if they don't know what their daughter's successful career actually entails.

In an exclusive clip shared with PEOPLE from the upcoming reality television series, The Culpo Sisters, which stars the former Miss USA and her sisters Aurora and Sophia, the heads of the Culpo household, Susan and Peter, revealed that they don't exactly comprehend their daughters' influencer jobs.

"How would you describe the girls' careers now? What do they do?" asked a crew member during the mom-and-dad confessional.

"Please tell us, we don't know," Susan admitted. "I know that Olivia sends me often very many photographs of herself and says 'Pick your fave.'"

Peter, who is a restaurateur, then commented on his daughters' influencer mailings saying, "They get like 10 or 20 packages a day. They act like it's a job — they have to open them up and pull out this cool stuff."

"So what the hell do they do, okay? 'Cause I don't know!" Susan added.

In a first-look teaser released in October, the mom of five also joked, "They call Olivia an influencer but we don't know because we're not influenced by it."

TLC

The scene, which follows Susan and Peter's trip to Los Angeles to visit their daughters, also shows the parents rooting through some of the sisters' belongings, accidentally stumbling upon bubblegum for oral sex.

"Oh my god, are you kidding. I can't even say it!" Peter exclaimed upon finding the sexual item while Susan commented "Oh that's awful."

Olivia disclaimed it wasn't her, but rather her baby sister Sophia's, who in turn put the blame on her older sis.

While the new series follows the hilarious bonding moments between Olivia, Aurora (the eldest and "family boss") and Sophia (the youngest and "peacemaker"), it also reveals candid moments within each of their lives, including Olivia's previous experience with a toxic ex-boyfriend.

"I worry all the time about the future. I always thought by 30 I would be married [and] I'd have kids," Culpo, 30, revealed in the teaser. "I was with somebody that did really horrible, horrible things. I was made to feel like a less-than human in every sense of the word. I've never talked about it before," she admitted through tears during an emotional confessional.

Although it is unclear to whom the influencer is referring, Culpo was in an on-and-off relationship with NFL player Danny Amendola, which resulted in a public falling out.

The Culpo Sisters will premiere on TLC on Nov. 7 at 9PM ET/PT and available to stream on discovery+ the same day.