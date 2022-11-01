Olivia Culpo's Parents Don't Understand Daughters' Influencer Careers: 'What the Hell Do They Do?'

In an exclusive clip shared with PEOPLE from the new TLC series The Culpo Sisters, Olivia Culpo's parents joke they don't understand their daughters' jobs

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 1, 2022 03:24 PM

Olivia Culpo has a couple of proud parents — even if they don't know what their daughter's successful career actually entails.

In an exclusive clip shared with PEOPLE from the upcoming reality television series, The Culpo Sisters, which stars the former Miss USA and her sisters Aurora and Sophia, the heads of the Culpo household, Susan and Peter, revealed that they don't exactly comprehend their daughters' influencer jobs.

"How would you describe the girls' careers now? What do they do?" asked a crew member during the mom-and-dad confessional.

"Please tell us, we don't know," Susan admitted. "I know that Olivia sends me often very many photographs of herself and says 'Pick your fave.'"

Peter, who is a restaurateur, then commented on his daughters' influencer mailings saying, "They get like 10 or 20 packages a day. They act like it's a job — they have to open them up and pull out this cool stuff."

"So what the hell do they do, okay? 'Cause I don't know!" Susan added.

In a first-look teaser released in October, the mom of five also joked, "They call Olivia an influencer but we don't know because we're not influenced by it."

Olivia Culpo Reflects on Traumatic Past Relationship in Debut Trailer for the Culpo Sisters
TLC

The scene, which follows Susan and Peter's trip to Los Angeles to visit their daughters, also shows the parents rooting through some of the sisters' belongings, accidentally stumbling upon bubblegum for oral sex.

"Oh my god, are you kidding. I can't even say it!" Peter exclaimed upon finding the sexual item while Susan commented "Oh that's awful."

Olivia disclaimed it wasn't her, but rather her baby sister Sophia's, who in turn put the blame on her older sis.

While the new series follows the hilarious bonding moments between Olivia, Aurora (the eldest and "family boss") and Sophia (the youngest and "peacemaker"), it also reveals candid moments within each of their lives, including Olivia's previous experience with a toxic ex-boyfriend.

"I worry all the time about the future. I always thought by 30 I would be married [and] I'd have kids," Culpo, 30, revealed in the teaser. "I was with somebody that did really horrible, horrible things. I was made to feel like a less-than human in every sense of the word. I've never talked about it before," she admitted through tears during an emotional confessional.

Although it is unclear to whom the influencer is referring, Culpo was in an on-and-off relationship with NFL player Danny Amendola, which resulted in a public falling out.

The Culpo Sisters will premiere on TLC on Nov. 7 at 9PM ET/PT and available to stream on discovery+ the same day.

Related Articles
Olivia Culpo
Olivia Culpo Tearfully Opens Up About Traumatic Past Relationship in Trailer for 'The Culpo Sisters'
Khloé Kardashian Says She’s Contemplated on Getting a Boob Job and Compares Her Cleavage to Her Sisters
Khloé Kardashian Says She's Considering Breast Implants For 'Ample Cleavage' Like Her Sisters
Whitney Way Thore
Whitney Way Thore Has Intimate Talk with Ex Lennie About Their Close Bond: 'I Know That I Love You'
Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian
Kris Jenner Warns Khloé Kardashian Not to Get Implants After Wanting 'Mother-Daughter Boob Jobs'
Leslie Mann, Judd Apatow, Iris Apatow and Maude Apatow attend Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Pictures' Premiere of 'Welcome To Marwen' at ArcLight Hollywood on December 10, 2018 in Hollywood, California
All About Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann's 2 Daughters
Sister Wives' Christine Brown Reveals Her Famous Female Crushes While Opening Up About LGBTQ Daughters
'Sister Wives' ' Christine Brown Muses on Famous Female Crushes While Opening Up About LGBTQ Family Members
Princess Diana Says She 'Won't Go Quietly' in Netflix's First Season 5 Trailer for 'The Crown'
Princess Diana Says She 'Won't Go Quietly' in Netflix's First Season 5 Trailer for 'The Crown'
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Pictured (l-r): Alexia Umansky, Kyle Richards and Farrah Aldjufrie
Kyle Richards Jokes About Not Letting Daughters Do Reality TV: 'Those Words Come Back to Bite Me'
Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo attend AT&T TV Super Saturday Night at Meridian at Island Gardens on February 01, 2020 in Miami, Florida
Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey's Relationship Timeline
Tegan_and_Sara_Quin_ High School Season 1
Tegan and Sara Recall 'Pros and Cons' of Growing Up Gay in the '90s: 'It Was Easier in Some Ways'
90 Day Fiance Sumit and Jenny
'90 Day Fiancé' : Honeymooners Jenny and Sumit Vow to Start a 'New Life' After Being Disowned
AltaMed Health Services' Power Up, We Are The Future Gala - Arrivals
'RHOBH' : Kyle Richards Downplays Kathy Hilton Drama for Fear Relationship Will 'Get to a Place I Can't Repair'
Fran Drescher Beauty Faves
7 Beauty Essentials Fran Drescher Can't Live Without
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Baron/Shutterstock (12958147ul) Charli D'Amelio 28th annual amfAR Gala, Arrivals, 75th Cannes Film Festival, France - 26 May 2022
Charli D'Amelio Says She Had to Stop Reading Comments About Herself Online to Preserve Her Mental Health
Sister Wives Star Christine Brown Calls Out Kody Brown for Having a 'Favorite Wife' in Season 17 Premiere
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Calls Out Kody Brown for Having a 'Favorite Wife'
Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, and Stormi Webster attend the The 72nd Annual Parsons Benefit at Pier 17 on June 15, 2021 in New York City
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's 2 Kids: Everything to Know