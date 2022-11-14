Olivia Culpo Padlocks Her Closet After Her Sisters Steal Her Clothes: 'This Is a Nightmare'

In an exclusive clip from Monday’s episode of The Culpo Sisters, Aurora and Sophia face the consequences of their pilfering from Olivia's closet

By
Published on November 14, 2022 05:01 PM

Olivia Culpo is keeping a tight leash on her clothes from now on.

In an exclusive clip shared with PEOPLE from Monday's episode of TLC's The Culpo Sisters, Aurora and Sophia Culpo are facing the consequences of their boundary-breaking when it comes to their sister's closet.

"I have no problem sharing anything with my sisters," the former Miss Universe, 30, says. "When they ask, I always let them borrow something."

It's when they don't ask, and instead just take, that problems arise. Case in point: Olivia's sisters are shocked to find she's put a padlock on her closet door, locking them out. "Are you kidding me?" Sophia, 25, says when Aurora shows her the newly added lock. "She's the most dramatic person I've ever met."

While Sophia was expecting to "share everything" with Olivia once they lived together again, it's clearly a disappointment to find that's not the case.

According to Aurora, Sophia has no one to blame but herself. "She put a lock on this because you take advantage," she tells Sophia, who, as seen in another exclusive clip shared with PEOPLE, took a pair of brand-new heels from Olivia's closet on the day she needed them for a photoshoot. "This is a nightmare," Olivia says as her assistant, Jackson McDonald, tries to organize a pick-up for the shoes.

Aurora and Sophia attempt to guess the code to unlock Olivia's padlocked closet, and — much to their dismay — uncover some surprises in her bedroom along the way. They make their way through all possible combinations they can think of — their own birthdays, their dog Oliver's birthday, and Olivia's boyfriend Christian McCaffrey's birthday — to no avail.

What they do find, though, is two unusual items in Olivia's bedside table: a spatula, which Sophia says she's "definitely used for food," and a bright pink vibrator.

"In my experience, it's always the people who act the most reserved that are actually the most freaky," Aurora says of her and her sister's discoveries.

Aurora, Olivia and Sophia Culpo Revolve Gallery - September 2022 - New York Fashion Week

It's not the first time Sophia has taken without asking. Olivia reveals that her sister has "gone as far as photoshopping things out of photos because she didn't ask me" to borrow the item ahead of time.

While Sophia sounds guilty on the phone after realizing Olivia needed the heels for a professional commitment, once she sees the consequences, she's seemingly less apologetic. "I feel really bad that I borrowed these shoes she needed for a shoot, but now I'm staring at a padlock on her closet."

When her mother, Susan, arrives at the house and learns that Sophia has taken the shoes without asking, she's regretful as she sees her daughter's stress, but also knows she was once acting the same way.

"I always stole my sister's clothes. It must be a youngest in the family thing," Susan says in a confessional.

"If I could squeeze into anything up there, I would take it, too," the mother of five jokes.

The Culpo Sisters captures the lives of the Rhode Island natives including relatable sibling moments alongside their "career highs and lows, love, heartbreak and major life-changing decisions."

The new series follows the hilarious bonding moments between Olivia, Aurora (the eldest and "family boss") and Sophia (the youngest and "peacemaker"), but also reveals candid moments within each of their lives, including Olivia's previous experience with a toxic ex-boyfriend.

The Culpo Sisters airs Mondays on TLC at 9PM ET and is available to stream on discovery+ the same day.

