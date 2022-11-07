Olivia Culpo Details Why She Broke Her 'No Athletes Ever Again' Dating Rule for Christian McCaffrey

Culpo previously dated star athletes Tim Tebow, Ryan Lochte and Danny Amendola

By Hedy Phillips
Published on November 7, 2022 11:25 AM
Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo pose on the Red Carpet poses prior to the NFL Honors on February 1, 2020 at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami, FL
Photo: Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty

Olivia Culpo's had a change of heart.

The influencer and model has been dating San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey since 2019, and despite previously setting a "no athletes ever again" dating rule, she made an exception for McCaffrey.

Culpo, 30, previously dated the likes of Ryan Lochte and Tim Tebow, but the relationships didn't pan out. However, she told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month that with her current boyfriend, she doesn't have some of the concerns she had with other athletes.

"He's just the best, I feel like he is really everything that I could ever ask for," she said of McCaffrey, 26. "So I never have to worry about anything. I think that was the reason why I didn't want to date an athlete, no offense, because there is a reputation there."

Culpo continued, "He just comes from a great family. We have a lot in common in that respect. I feel like you can really tell who a person is by the people that raise them, and I just love his parents so much. They have a great relationship."

The Culpo Sisters told ET that McCaffrey has a "good head on his shoulders" and that the two are mapping out their future. The former Miss Universe is "excited" about what's to come for them and made sure to jokingly mention how "hot" her beau is.

The two first met when they were set up by friends, Culpo shared in an Instagram post celebrating their third anniversary recently. She wrote that she wasn't sure she was ready to date but decided to go for it anyway.

"I'm so grateful for the voice inside me that told me to give love another chance," she wrote. "The yin to my yang, you are the epitome of strength through humility. Thank you for being my rock and restoring my faith in love. You are everything I ever dreamed of and more ❤️ ❤️"

In a trailer for her new show with her sisters, Sophia and Aurora, on TLC, Culpo opened up about a past relationship that made her feel "less than human."

"I worry all the time about the future. I always thought by 30 I would be married [and] I'd have kids," Culpo said in the clip. "I was with somebody that did really horrible, horrible things. I was made to feel like a less-than human in every sense of the word. I've never talked about it before," she admitted.

Although it is unclear who the influencer is referring to in the emotional confessional, Culpo was in an on-and-off relationship with NFL player Danny Amendola, which resulted in a public falling out.

In April 2019, the Detroit Lions wide receiver took to social media to slam Culpo's lifestyle and rumored romance with DJ Zedd on a now-deleted Instagram tirade.

