Olivia Culpo Shares Stunning, Scenic Photos with Christian McCaffrey from Utah Getaway: 'Fiancé'

The model and activist posted scenic shots on Wednesday with her husband-to-be, who proposed on April 2 after nearly four years of dating

By
Published on April 13, 2023 11:27 AM
olivia culpo
Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo. Photo: olivia culpo/instagram

Olivia Culpo appears to be reveling in her engagement to Christian McCaffrey.

"Fiancé," the model and actress, 30, captioned a stunning series of photos of the pair from their Utah vacation, hiking through a red rock canyon.

Both sporting backpacks slung over their shoulders, McCaffrey, 26, wore black pants, black Nike sneakers and a hoodie, while Culpo was dressed fashionably in sand-colored high boots and pants with a faux fur and brown leather jacket and stylish wide-brimmed hat.

One photo captured the newly engaged couple looking up at the majestic natural surroundings, while another snapshot depicted them mid-smooch, standing on a rock.

"Hands off. You aren't married yet.😂," the football star's mom Lisa McCaffrey joked in the comments. "Love you guys and I can't freaking wait. ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

olivia culpo
Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo. olivia culpo/instagram

After nearly four years of dating, the model posted an engagement announcement to Instagram on Friday. In the photo, the San Francisco 49ers running back was down on one knee while Culpo had her hands to her face in the milestone moment.

"♾️4.2.23♾️," the former Miss Universe captioned her post.

McCaffrey proposed on their Utah getaway with a sparkler designed by Ring Concierge (with the couple's pup Oliver Sprinkles standing by!). Culpo's ring is a Whisper Thin three-stone oval with epaulette side stones in two-tone of yellow gold and platinum.

"We worked with Christian to thoughtfully design a ring that encompassed Olivia's trendsetting style while still remaining timeless — a beautifully cut Oval flanked with Epaulette side stones in a handcrafted gold and platinum setting," shared Nicole Wegman, Ring Concierge founder/CEO.

Culpo and McCaffrey first sparked romance rumors back in May 2019, when he liked a photo Culpo posted on Instagram. A few months later, the two were photographed taking a vacation to Mexico together.

When the athlete was traded from the Carolina Panthers to the 49ers in October 2022, Culpo wrote that she was "so proud" of McCaffrey and told her followers how excited she was to head back to the west coast.

"This city stole my heart and I'll never forget the memories and people who made the last 3+ years so special," she wrote. "I'll miss you all so much and you'll always hold a special place in my heart. I'm so proud of you Christian! Seeing your light shine is one of my favorite things in life and I'm beyond excited and grateful for this next chapter in Cali, the place I've called home for the last 8 years. Niners Nation, let's go!"

McCaffrey then referred to Culpo as the "best partner in crime" in the comment section.

Though the couple appears to enjoy vacationing and hikes together, Culpo admitted to PEOPLE in July 2022 one thing that she isn't so fond of: working out with her partner, considering he's a professional athlete.

"It's just impossible," she said. "Like the amount of weight that he's lifting, there's no point in even trying to do anything within the realm of what he is doing."

Related Articles
Olivia Culpo Shows Off Her Huge Engagement Ring in Los Angeles
Olivia Culpo Shows Off Her Engagement Ring from Fiancé Christian McCaffrey: See the Stunning Stone!
Olivia Culpo & Christian McCaffrey
Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey Are Engaged!
Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo attend AT&T TV Super Saturday Night at Meridian at Island Gardens on February 01, 2020 in Miami, Florida
Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey's Relationship Timeline
Princess Diana's Niece Shares 'Magical Honeymoon' Photos from the Maldives
Princess Diana's Niece Lady Amelia Shares 'Magical Honeymoon' Photos from the Maldives
Olivia Culpo attends the 11th Annual Blossom Ball
Olivia Culpo Recommends These Flameless Candles for Their 'Cozy Flair' — and They're on Sale
Katie Austin poses backstage for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show During Paraiso Miami Beach on July 16, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida.
'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Rookie of the Year Katie Austin Is Engaged to Lane Armstrong
Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge attend the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party
Sofia Richie Reveals She's Converted to Judaism Ahead of Wedding to Elliot Grainge: 'Magical Day'
See the Engagement Ring Zach Shallcross Proposed to Kaity Biggar with on Bachelor Finale
'Bachelor' Zach Shallcross Proposed to Kaity Biggar with a 'Huge, Disco Ball' Engagement Ring: See Pics!
Chase Chrisley and Emmy Medders
Chase Chrisley Shares PDA-Filled Photo with Fiancée Emmy Medders: 'Forever'
Olivia Culpo attends the "American Valor: A Salute To Our Heroes" event at the Omni Shoreham Hotel on November 05, 2022 in Washington, DC
Olivia Culpo's Dating History: From Nick Jonas to Christian McCaffrey
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: (L-R) Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Olivia Culpo Reacts to Boyfriend Christian McCaffrey Being Traded to 49ers: 'I'm So Proud of You'
Princess Diana’s Niece Amelia Spencer Shares Scenic Photo with Fiance Ahead of Wedding: ‘Not Long Now’
Princess Diana's Niece Lady Amelia Spencer Weds Longtime Partner Greg Mallett in South Africa
Alexander Dreymon and Allison Williams attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Allison Williams and Fiancé Alexander Dreymon Share a Kiss on 2023 Oscars Red Carpet
Princess Diana’s Niece Amelia Spencer Shares Scenic Photo with Fiance Ahead of Wedding: ‘Not Long Now’
Princess Diana's Niece Amelia Spencer Posts Photo with Future Husband Ahead of Wedding: 'Not Long Now'
Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard attend the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California
Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard's Relationship Timeline
Olivia Culpo & Christian McCaffrey
All the Celebrity Engagements of 2023