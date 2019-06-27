The Skincare Product Behind Olivia Culpo’s Baby Soft Skin Has a Near-Perfect Rating at Nordstrom

Image zoom Timothy Hiatt/Getty

There’s no denying Olivia Culpo is one of the most trendsetting celebrities around, especially when it comes to beauty looks. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model has sported everything from a sexy smoky eye to a bold red lip and pretty much everything in between. While she isn’t afraid to switch up her style, there’s one constant she seems to have at every event she attends: perfectly glowing skin.

When asked the secret behind her red carpet skin, Olivia told PEOPLE, “I love Dr. Dennis Gross peel pads. They strip away all the dead skin so your face is baby soft.” It’s easy to see why she’s a fan of the multipurpose skincare product — not only do the pads slough away dead skin cells, but they also hydrate the new layer of skin with anti-aging ingredients like vitamins A, C, and E, and green tea extract.

Besides preventing fine lines and wrinkles, the handy pads also work to even out your skin tone and reduce the appearance of pores. Because the vegan product is cruelty-free and made without parabens, it’s gentle enough to be used on the most sensitive of skin, too. And Olivia’s definitely not the only fan of this multitasking product. Beauty lovers are equally obsessed with the Dr. Dennis Gross pads and have given them a near-perfect rating at Nordstrom.

“These are great! I am 30, have fair skin that’s usually sensitive, and was concerned about some dark spots from the sun, as well as overall evenness of time and texture. I use these about 3 times a week with no redness or irritation, and my skin has honestly never looked better. The tone is more even, it looks brighter, and my face feels smoother. I use it at night before I put on other products and wake up with super refreshed skin. I love these,” raved one shopper.

“These babies really work,” said another. “They’ve had both an immediate ‘wow’ effect AND are slowly unveiling much deeper changes in my skin tone. After the first application, my skin was looking Kardashian lush. Off to a good start. With long term use, my acne scars are fading, redness and pigmentation is evening out and pores are running for the hills. On the pricey side, but well worth it.”

Each box comes with 30 treatment pads, but some customers say they cut them up to get even more use out of each pad (and, in turn, more bang for their buck). At $88 a box, it’s definitely on the pricier side, but with a 4.9-star customer rating and Olivia Culpo’s seal of approval, this “life-changing” product seems to be well worth the investment.

Buy It! Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Universal Peel, $88; nordstrom.com