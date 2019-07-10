Olivia Culpo Sparks Romance Rumors with NFL Pro Christian McCaffrey on Mexico Getaway

The model was seen getting close with the Carolina Panthers running back during a recent vacation
Things appear to be heating up between Olivia Culpo and NFL pro Christian McCaffrey.
After Culpo’s split from on-again off-again boyfriend and Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola, the model, 27, is enjoying a romantic getaway with McCaffrey, 23, a Carolina Panthers running back, in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
The pair was spotted by photographers taking in some rays and holding hands as they enjoyed the joint vacation with Culpo’s model friend Kristen Louelle and her husband, former NFL and MLB pro, Tyler Gaffney. Culpo looked sizzling hot in a fiery red bikini, a black sarong and sporty sunglasses as she hung out with McCaffrey outside their villa.
Culpo’s rep provided no comment to PEOPLE about the status of her relationship with McCaffrey.
Before she started spending time with McCaffrey, Culpo and DJ Zedd sparked romance rumors after the pair got close at Coachella and celebrated the model’s birthday together in May.
At the time, Culpo’s ex Amendola didn’t appear to be happy about the new couple. Just days after Zedd and Culpo’s flirty encounter at her birthday bash, the NFL star appeared to share his thoughts about Culpo, whom he was last romantically linked to in January, possibly moving on with Zedd — using a line from Pulp Fiction.
While laying in his bed shirtless, Amendola recorded himself watching the film on his laptop and panned his phone towards the screen as Bruce Willis’ character talked about “Zed’s chopper.” He included Willis’ final line of “Zed’s dead, baby, Zed’s dead” before ending the clip.
Then, Amendola posted — and deleted — a lengthy explosive rant on Instagram, where he slammed Culpo as “f—–ed up” and blamed her very public “lifestyle” for their split.
He concluded the message by seemingly shading Zedd again.
“Not sure what’s in the future but the only thing I care about is her HAPPINESS. And if that’s dancing with scrawny [sic] little f—, so be it. I’m happy too. With that said! Liv! My beautiful ex-Gf! Carry on IG.”
Culpo and Amendola first made their relationship Instagram official in February 2016. The pair parted ways in March 2018 before getting back together in the fall.
However, in October 2018 a source told PEOPLE that Culpo and Amendola cooled off after the NFL pro was photographed getting close with Miami-based CBS sports journalist Bianca Peters. But by New Year’s Eve, Culpo and Amendola both posted nearly identical video clips of fireworks going off on a beach, leading to speculation that the pair celebrated together and had reconciled.