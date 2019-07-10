Olivia Culpo Sparks Romance Rumors with NFL Pro Christian McCaffrey on Mexico Getaway

The model was seen getting close with the Carolina Panthers running back during a recent vacation

While laying in his bed shirtless, Amendola recorded himself watching the film on his laptop and panned his phone towards the screen as Bruce Willis’ character talked about “Zed’s chopper.” He included Willis’ final line of “Zed’s dead, baby, Zed’s dead” before ending the clip.

Then, Amendola posted — and deleted — a lengthy explosive rant on Instagram, where he slammed Culpo as “f—–ed up” and blamed her very public “lifestyle” for their split.

He concluded the message by seemingly shading Zedd again.

“Not sure what’s in the future but the only thing I care about is her HAPPINESS. And if that’s dancing with scrawny [sic] little f—, so be it. I’m happy too. With that said! Liv! My beautiful ex-Gf! Carry on IG.”

Culpo and Amendola first made their relationship Instagram official in February 2016. The pair parted ways in March 2018 before getting back together in the fall.

However, in October 2018 a source told PEOPLE that Culpo and Amendola cooled off after the NFL pro was photographed getting close with Miami-based CBS sports journalist Bianca Peters. But by New Year’s Eve, Culpo and Amendola both posted nearly identical video clips of fireworks going off on a beach, leading to speculation that the pair celebrated together and had reconciled.