Olivia Culpo and Danny Amendola Seemingly Rekindle Their Relationship at Friend's Wedding

After about three months apart, it seems that Olivia Culpo and Danny Amendola have rekindled their romance.

Culpo, 26, and her former football player beau were seen together at a wedding in Houston over the weekend, and according to TMZ, there was a lot of PDA involved. The outlet posted photos of the pair together and reported that Amendola, 32, was a groomsman in the wedding and Culpo attended as his date.

The exes haven’t been spotted together since a March Instagram post, when they embarked on an island vacation for Culpo’s BFF, fellow model Devon Windsor‘s birthday. But soon after the trip, the two parted ways. “We are broken up,” Culpo told Access Hollywood about the split. “It’s just so fresh for me. I don’t feel comfortable talking about it.”

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

RELATED: Exactly What Nicole Richie, Olivia Culpo and More Influencers Pack For Festival Season

RELATED: We Tried It: Instagram 101 with Olivia Culpo

Culpo added, “Everybody goes through breakups in life. Everybody has their own way of handling it … I am sure everybody can relate to heartbreak,”

The model and wide receiver, who now plays for the Miami Dolphins after winning two Super Bowl rings with the New England Patriots, first made their relationship Instagram official in February 2016.

As of Monday, neither Culpo or Amendola had shared photos of the occasion on social media, and neither star is currently following the other on the platform.