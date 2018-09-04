Olivia Culpo/Instagram

Things are heating up — again! — between Olivia Culpo and Miami Dolphins wide receiver Danny Amendola.

The couple showed off some PDA on the model’s Instagram story after it appeared the two rekindled their relationship at a friend’s wedding in early June.

Culpo, 26, shared multiple photos of herself and Amendola, 32, kissing and posing together in Miami on her Instagram story. In one shot, the pair is seen sharing a smooch, and “Sugar” is written above the football pro’s head.

In another photo, she referred to Amendola as “bae,” confirming the two are officially back together.

Culpo opened up about how she makes her relationship with Amendola work during a visit to PeopleNow. “I think that if you want to make something work, you make it work. And I always just say that you can’t think about how. You just have to try your hardest and know what feels right and if it’s meant to be then it should be easy,” she said. “It should be something that is fun and if it doesn’t work out, then that’s because it wasn’t meant to be.”

Culpo and Amendola parted ways in March after they were spotted celebrating the model’s BFF Devon Windsor‘s birthday on an island getaway.

“We are broken up,” Culpo told Access Hollywood about the split. “It’s just so fresh for me. I don’t feel comfortable talking about it.”

She added, “Everybody goes through breakups in life. Everybody has their own way of handling it … I am sure everybody can relate to heartbreak.”

Culpo and Amendola first made their relationship Instagram official in February 2016.