Olivia Culpo and pro football player Danny Amendola appear to be rekindling their romance.

The couple took a break after Amendola, 33, was spotted cozying up to a woman in Miami this past October, but things between Culpo, 26, and the Miami Dolphins wide receiver look to be heating up again.

Culpo rang in the New Year with friends Cara Santana and Amber Ridinger in Miami and on New Year’s Eve, the model and Amendola both posted nearly identical video clips of fireworks going off on a beach, leading to speculation that the pair celebrated together and have reconciled.

A rep for Culpo declined PEOPLE’s request for comment.

A source told PEOPLE in October that Culpo and Amendola cooled off after the NFL pro was photographed getting close with Miami-based CBS sports journalist Bianca Peters.

“Danny and Olivia did not officially split. Danny is playing both sides,” the insider told us at the time. “He’s saying that the day with Bianca was just him having fun. She’s a reporter, he’s a football player. I think in his mind he got caught so he’s trying to diffuse it.”

The source said that while Culpo was “blindsided” to see the photos of Amendola with Peters, it wasn’t likely she would cut things off completely. “She’ll probably be back in Miami for the next home game.”

“Danny never viewed Olivia as an exclusive girlfriend,” the insider added. “She came to Miami or New England [when he played for the New England Patriots] all of the time and they dated, but it was more her putting in the travel effort than him. Olivia refers to Danny as her boyfriend but he doesn’t refer to her as his girlfriend. He could care less about making it official.”

But days later, Culpo seemed to move on as she wore a brand new silver Rolex watch on her wrist the same day Amendola was celebrating his 33rd birthday.

“Looks like this is my present now. HAPPY BDAY TO ME,” Culpo wrote over her new piece of jewelry.

Culpo and Amendola first made their relationship Instagram official in February 2016.