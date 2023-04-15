Olivia Culpo Talks Coachella Style and Letting Her Mom Pick Her Instagram Photos: 'Mother Knows Best'

Olivia Culpo knows the importance of being stylish and staying hydrated at Coachella.

As the former beauty pageant contestant got ready to head to this year's festival, she chatted with PEOPLE about how she prepares — and how she recovers from one of music's biggest events.

"I feel like every year I'm always equal parts ecstatic, but also petrified, which is why I'm really excited that my first stop this year is going to be at evian's Club Hydration, because I'm going to preemptively prepare," the recently engaged Culpo says.

And though she's making sure she's preparing to keep hydrated all weekend, she admits that she's a little less on top of things with her packing. While she organizes all of her outfits for each weekend event ahead of time — down to the "feather in my hair" — she leaves the packing until the very last minute.

"I'm going to start packing on Thursday," she told PEOPLE before she left for the desert.

To ensure that hydration is a key part of all celebrations, evian launched its Club Hydration at TAO Desert Nights and Culpo was there last night to help kick off the music weekend. For the cool event, Culpo wore an all-white set that matched evian's backdrop — a white bralette and skirt set, topped with a jacket and hat.

Club Hydration has an Alps-inspired pop-up bar, signature cocktails using evian Sparkling carbonated water and giveaways so guests can showcase that they hydrated at evian's Club Hydration.

After several appearances at Coachella over the years, the 30-year-old knows the importance of balancing water and alcohol.

"I'm just going to make sure that I'm basically hydrated so that every day is enjoyable," she says. "We all know that the famous rule of thumb is that you should have a glass of water between every single drink that you have as you're drinking throughout the night, so that the next day is more bearable and enjoyable. So I'm definitely going to start with my hydration at Club Hydration, always have my evian Sparkling carbonated water with me on hand at all times."

"That way, I'll be able to really enjoy the weekend because we've all made that mistake before, haven't we?" she says with a smile.

Culpo also notes that staying hydrated is a huge and necessary part of her beauty routine and always has been.

"People always ask, 'What is your beauty routine? Or what is your biggest beauty secret?' and I always tell everybody that if you're not drinking tons of water and getting enough sleep, you can try any treatment in the world and you will not feel or look the way you want," she says.

"You need to be drinking tons of water or sparkling water and you need rest," Culpo adds.

When asked how she's preparing for the three-day festival, Culpo, who's planning to attend with her sisters, Aurora and Sophia, says she always has a backpack or fanny pack with all of her festival must-haves.

"I always have face gems, I always have an SPF," Culpo says. She adds that she also always has a phone charger, a bandana for the dust, a "jean or leather jacket" for when it gets chilly, hand sanitizer and sunglasses.

She also brings essentials like gum and deodorant in case someone has bad breath or "someone's underarms smell."

And though Culpo and her sisters Aurora, 34, and Sophia, 26, are going to the festival together, it's unlikely they'll be coordinating outfits.

"Oh God, I hope they're not coordinating outfits with me," she says before giving her best guess at what each will wear. "I feel like we all have such a different style. If I were to guess, I think Aurora is going to be more boho. I think I'll be more cowgirl inspired, and I feel like Sophia will be more like flower or rocker. Rocker vibe."

Culpo also revealed how she chooses which photos to post on social media — and her mom plays a huge role.

"This is actually pretty funny. I'll narrow it down to five or so. And I'll send them to my mom and I'll ask her," she admits.

"Moms just know best, mother knows best. That's what they say!"