Former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo first sparked rumors that she was dating Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey in 2019 when the football player liked a photo Culpo posted on Instagram. A few months later, the two were photographed taking a vacation to Mexico together.

Culpo soon became a fixture at Panthers football games, and in November 2019 the couple began opening up on Instagram about their appreciation for one another.

By Valentine's Day 2020 it was clear that Culpo and McCaffrey were in a relationship. To celebrate, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model posted a picture of the pair on Instagram and wrote, "Happy Valentine's Day to my best friend. Thank you for changing my life and showing me the kind of love I always wanted but never thought was possible."

The two have since gotten a puppy together and taken vacations with family. Here is a look at Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey's relationship timeline.

May 2019: Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey spark dating rumors

In May 2019, NFL reporter Dov Kleiman hinted that Culpo and McCaffrey might be seeing one another when he tweeted a screenshot of one of Culpo's Instagram posts that McCaffrey had liked.

Around this time, Culpo was also linked to Zedd and they were spotted together at Coachella in April and seen celebrating the model's 27th birthday in Miami in May.

July 10, 2019: Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey vacation together

Culpo and McCaffrey were seen vacationing together in Mexico during the summer. Photographers spotted the pair sunbathing and holding hands.

October 29, 2019: Olivia Culpo wears Christian McCaffrey's jersey to a football game

By October, it was clear that Culpo and McCaffrey were an item. The model was photographed wearing the football player's jersey to a Panthers game and fans quickly shared the photo on Instagram.

November 3, 2019: Christian McCaffrey celebrates Olivia Culpo on Instagram

A few weeks later, McCaffrey celebrated Culpo's Sports Illustrated shoot. The New York Post reported that McCaffrey was supportive of the cover model on his Instagram Story. "Proud of you! @oliviaculpo," the football player wrote. Culpo replied to McCaffrey's sweet message on her own Instagram Story, adding, "My eyes are half open here but this made my day @christianmccaffrey."

November 10, 2019: Christian McCaffrey shares a photo of Olivia Culpo with his mom

Culpo continued to show up at Panthers games to cheer for McCaffrey and his team. In November 2019, the running back shared an Instagram Story of Culpo and his mother together at a game.

December 16, 2019: Olivia Culpo shares a funny video of Christian McCaffrey

A month later, Culpo shared a video on her Instagram Story of herself and McCaffrey goofing off at the grocery store. The model and former pageant winner captioned it, "Have you ever had to cart around a toddler at the grocery store? Yeah me too" before tagging her boyfriend.

December 30, 2019: Christian McCaffrey celebrates with Olivia Culpo

In December 2019, McCaffrey became the third Panther to join the North Carolina football team's 1K,1K club, meaning McCaffrey gained both 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 recieving yards in the same season, per Bleacher Report.

In a video posted on an Instagram fan page for the couple, Culpo was filmed celebrating with McCaffrey and his teammates.

January 12, 2020: Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey enjoy a date night

On Jan. 12, 2020, the pair were photographed on a date in West Hollywood, California. McCaffrey sported a white shirt, olive green coat and jeans while Culpo wore a black bra underneath a sheer black long-sleeved top and black pants.

February 1, 2020: Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey attend the NFL Honors

In February 2020, Culpo and McCaffrey walked the red carpet at the 9th annual NFL Honors held in Miami.

February 14, 2020: Olivia Culpo calls Christian McCaffrey her best friend

The couple had a lot to celebrate on Valentine's Day in 2020 when the former Miss Universe posted a series of photos of the two on Instagram.

She captioned the set, "Happy Valentine's Day to my best friend. Thank you for changing my life and showing me the kind of love I always wanted but never thought was possible. You are the definition of an answered prayer. I am the luckiest girl in the world ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

February 18, 2020: Christian McCaffrey defends Olivia Culpo online

A few days later, McCaffrey defended Culpo on Instagram after a stranger wrote a rude comment about the two. The Panthers player listed the ways that Culpo supports herself, writing, "1. Won Miss Universe on her own 2. World class musician 3. Self made millionaire 4. Actress 5. Model 6. On the board of multiple charities 7. Owns a restaurant 8. Owns multiple properties … She doesn't need my money bubbs."

June 7, 2020: Olivia Culpo celebrates Christian McCaffrey's birthday

In June 2020, Culpo and McCaffrey celebrated the football star's 24th birthday. The former Miss Universe posted a photo on Instagram of the pair with a unicorn cake and captioned it, "Happy birthday to my best friend in the whole world. Unicorns really do exist 🦄 I love you baby ❤️."

July 10, 2020: Christian McCaffrey shoots Olivia Culpo's magazine spread

A month later, Culpo was featured in Vogue India. The model revealed on Instagram that the photos for her spread were shot by none other than McCaffrey.

She captioned the series of photos, "@VogueIndia editorial shot at home by my ❤️. Thank you so much for including me in this. The best excuse to play dress-up at home ✨."

July 12, 2020: Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo get a dog together

A few days later, Culpo and McCaffrey welcomed a new member to their home. The couple posted about their new dog — adorably named Oliver Sprinkles — on Instagram. Culpo also made Oliver his own Instagram account.

July 13, 2020: Christian McCaffrey praises Olivia Culpo's Sports Illustrated cover

Culpo was featured on the July 2020 cover of Sports Illustrated, and McCaffrey was quick to congratulate her. The Panthers running back shared a photo on Instagram of himself and Culpo paddle boarding and wrote, "When your gf is on the cover of @si_swimsuit, you do a victory lap on paddle board."

March 27, 2021: Christian McCaffrey names his boat after Olivia Culpo

Nearly a year later, Culpo and McCaffrey showed they were still going strong when the model revealed via Instagram Story that McCaffrey had named his boat after her. In the video, Culpo is shown asking, "What's the name of the boat?" before panning to the word "Olivia" written in script.

June 2021: Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey take a trip with family

In the summer of 2021, Culpo and her model sister Sophia Culpo went on a "datecation" with their NFL boyfriends, McCaffrey and Braxton Berrios. Culpo shared a photo on Instagram of the couples kissing on the azure waters of St. Bart's, writing, "Welcome to baecation!"

January 1, 2022: Olivia Culpo rings in the new year with Christian McCaffrey

Culpo and McCaffrey welcomed 2022 together, and the model shared on Instagram that it was the couple's third time ringing in the new year. To celebrate, Culpo shared three photos from the pair's New Year's Eve, writing, "3 years of NYE kisses with you ❤️🌟time flies @christianmccaffrey ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

March 28, 2022: Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey attend the Vanity Fair Oscars party

The couple attended the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty in March 2022. Culpo shared a photo on Instagram of the two from the event's red carpet and captioned it, "Thank you for having us @vanityfair 💕💕."

May 8, 2022: Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey celebrate her 30th birthday

In May 2022, Culpo celebrated turning 30. She shared a series of photos and videos on Instagram that showed McCaffrey joining the festivities right along with her.

The cover model wrote on Instagram that turning 30 "scared" her. She added, "I have to say I feel so incredibly grateful for the people in my life, and for all of you. Thank you for following my crazy journey through life and giving me an outlet to be myself. I don't want this to be too long but I love you guys and thank you so so much for the bday wishes!!!!"

June 7, 2022: Olivia Culpo celebrates Christian McCaffrey's birthday

For McCaffrey's birthday just one month later, Culpo celebrated by sharing a series of photos on Instagram of the two together and wrote, "It's someone's birthday!! I love you so much Christian. You are the most dependable, inspiring, thoughtful, + grounding person and I feel so lucky to call you mine."

June 22, 2022: Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey celebrate their three-year anniversary

On June 22, 2022, Culpo and McCaffrey reached a milestone in their relationship — three years of dating. To show her love for McCaffrey, the model posted a series of photos of the couple throughout their romance.

"Three years ago I was not looking for a relationship. When my best friends Kristen & Tyler called me and asked if I would be open to meeting their friend Christian I was apprehensive. I was worried it would be the same old story all over again and that all guys were the same. While my expectations were low, I knew I couldn't close myself off and make decisions based on fear," she captioned the post.

She continued, "I love this photo (the 2nd pic) that Kristen snapped when he wasn't looking, waiting to meet me for the first time, so sweet, vulnerable and humble (and with the flowers, I can't 🥹) I'm so grateful for the voice inside me that told me to give love another chance. The yin to my yang, you are the epitome of strength through humility. Thank you for being my rock and restoring my faith in love. You are everything I ever dreamed of and more ❤️ ❤️."

McCaffrey also shared videos and candid photos to celebrate their three-year anniversary. He captioned his tribute, "Hard to believe it's been 3 years with my best friend. I'm not sure if it was the first time I heard you play the cello (3rd slide), or the first time I saw you hit the heavy bag (5th slide), when I knew I loved you. Thanks for making me laugh, always sticking by my side, and inspiring me every day! ❤️."