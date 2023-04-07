Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey are engaged!

The model posted an announcement on Instagram on Friday. In the photo, the San Francisco 49ers star is down on one knee while Culpo has her hands to her face in what appears to be a state of shock.

The couple is engaged after almost four years of dating.

"♾️4.2.23♾️," Culpo captioned the post.

McCaffrey proposed while the couple was on a getaway in Utah with a ring designed by Ring Concierge (with the couple's pup Oliver Sprinkles standing by!). Culpo's ring is a Whisper Thin three-stone oval with epaulette side stones in two-tone of yellow gold and platinum.

"We worked with Christian to thoughtfully design a ring that encompassed Olivia's trendsetting style while still remaining timeless — a beautifully cut Oval flanked with Epaulette side stones in a handcrafted gold and platinum setting," shared Nicole Wegman, founder and CEO of Ring Concierge.

Culpo and McCaffrey first sparked romance rumors back in May 2019, when he liked a photo Culpo posted on Instagram. A few months later, the two were photographed taking a vacation to Mexico together.

Last November, Culpo, 30, told Entertainment Tonight that she was willing to break her rule against dating athletes again after her previous failed relationships because McCaffrey was different.

"He's just the best, I feel like he is really everything that I could ever ask for," she said of McCaffrey, 26. "So I never have to worry about anything. I think that was the reason why I didn't want to date an athlete, no offense, because there is a reputation there."

Culpo continued, "He just comes from a great family. We have a lot in common in that respect. I feel like you can really tell who a person is by the people that raise them, and I just love his parents so much. They have a great relationship."

The two first met when they were set up by friends, Culpo shared in an Instagram post celebrating their third anniversary. She wrote that she wasn't sure she was ready to date but decided to go for it anyway.

"I'm so grateful for the voice inside me that told me to give love another chance," she wrote. "The yin to my yang, you are the epitome of strength through humility. Thank you for being my rock and restoring my faith in love. You are everything I ever dreamed of and more ❤️ ❤️"

And while Culpo and McCaffrey have to spend time apart during the football season, she previously told PEOPLE that their bond is built on strong faith.

"I think every single relationship teaches you so much about yourself, and I definitely have an appreciation for my relationship now that I would never have because of all of my past experiences, so you have to be grateful for the rough shit," she said.

McCaffrey, who was traded to the 49ers last fall from the Carolina Panthers, has had Culpo's support despite the distance they have to deal with while he travels. When the news was shared that McCaffrey would be making the move to the West Coast, the former Miss Universe took to Instagram to praise her beau.

"This city stole my heart and I'll never forget the memories and people who made the last 3+ years so special," she wrote in October. "I'll miss you all so much and you'll always hold a special place in my heart. I'm so proud of you Christian! Seeing your light shine is one of my favorite things in life and I'm beyond excited and grateful for this next chapter in Cali, the place I've called home for the last 8 years. Niners Nation, let's go!"

Culpo, who McCaffrey called the "best partner in crime" in the video's comment section, jokingly continued by shouting out the "LAX to CLT flight attendants on American Airlines" who helped her get through a little distance with her man.

"Love you guys and thank you for the heavy pours. I won't be seeing you as often but we had a good run," Culpo wrote.