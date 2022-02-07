The cheeky post comes after Olivia Culpo was asked to cover up her black sports bra and bike shorts last month for an American Airline flight to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Olivia Culpo Bundles Up in Winter Gear for Flight, Pokes Fun at American Airlines Outfit Mishap

Olivia Culpo appears to have updated her travel wardrobe.

The SI Swimsuit alum, 29, kept warm in a furry black hooded vest last week as she jetted off for a snowy mountain getaway to Colorado with her sisters, who poked fun at her previous disagreement with American Airlines over appropriate flight wear.

"Ma'am, your outfit is offending me," Olivia's sister Sophia Culpo wrote on her Instagram Story with a shot of the look, which was captured by Page Six. "Some are more clothed than others," she wrote in a second post.

Olivia also posted the look to her story. "Mountain bound," she wrote, before modeling the vest again on Monday. "I could get used to mountain life," Olivia captioned the post.

The former Miss Universe posed for an impromptu shoot in the snow-covered town of Crested Butte, layering the hoodie over a cropped green knit sweater vest and a skintight black turtleneck. Olivia finished the ensemble with a black cuffed beanie, black leather leggings and matching stiletto boots.

Olivia Culpo Asked to Cover Up Before Boarding American Flight Credit: Olivia Culpo Instagram

She was previously asked to cover up her black sports bra and bike shorts for a flight last month to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, according to a video her sister Aurora Culpo shared at the time. Olivia eventually got onto the flight after her NFL boyfriend Christian McCaffrey lent her his sweatshirt.

"Olivia and I are going to Cabo and look at her outfit. She looks cute. She looks appropriate. No," Aurora said, adding: "They call her up to the desk and tell her that she needs to put a blouse on, otherwise she can't get on the plane. Tell me is that not so f— up."

An American Airlines spokesperson told PEOPLE they had no further comment.

