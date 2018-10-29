Just last month, Olivia Culpo confirmed that she and NFL star Danny Amendola had rekindled their romance with a P.D.A.-packed Instagram, but a source tells PEOPLE that Amendola hasn’t been taking their relationship seriously.

Over the weekend, the Miami Dolphins wide receiver was photographed getting cozy with Miami-based CBS sports journalist Bianca Peters. The pair got close on lounge chairs at the Soho Beach House in Miami, smiling happily as they whispered into each other’s ears. Amendola and Peters also acted flirty during a swim together.

“Danny and Olivia did not officially split. Danny is playing both sides,” the insider tells PEOPLE. “He’s saying that the day with Bianca was just him having fun. She’s a reporter, he’s a football player. I think in his mind he got caught so he’s trying to diffuse it.”

MEGA

The source says that while Culpo, who is currently in Australia shooting a pictorial for Sports Illustrated Swim, was “blindsided,” it’s not likely she’ll break up with him. “She’ll probably be back in Miami for the next home game.”

“Danny never viewed Olivia as an exclusive girlfriend,” the insider adds. “She came to Miami or New England [when he played for the New England Patriots] all of the time and they dated, but it was more her putting in the travel effort than him. Olivia refers to Danny as her boyfriend but he doesn’t refer to her as his girlfriend. He could care less about making it official.”

A rep for Culpo declined PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

Just a few days before Amendola was spotted with Peters, Culpo posted a loving beachside shot of them together on a beach.

RELATED PHOTOS: The Most Stylish (and Affordable!) Moto Jackets to Buy Right Now

“New and exclusive rock hard 6 pack temperpedic ab pillow, boyfriend not included 💕,” the model captioned the photograph.

However, the source tells PEOPLE that what’s posted on the couple’s social media accounts isn’t always what it seems.

“[Olivia] posts a ton on social, but it’s not always the reality of the situation,” the source says.

Culpo previously opened up about how she makes her relationship with Amendola work during a visit to PeopleNow. “I think that if you want to make something work, you make it work. And I always just say that you can’t think about how. You just have to try your hardest and know what feels right and if it’s meant to be then it should be easy,” she said. “It should be something that is fun and if it doesn’t work out, then that’s because it wasn’t meant to be.”

The pair parted ways in March after they were spotted celebrating the model’s BFF Devon Windsor‘s birthday on an island getaway, before getting back together this fall.

“We are broken up,” Culpo told Access Hollywood about the split. “It’s just so fresh for me. I don’t feel comfortable talking about it.” She added, “Everybody goes through breakups in life. Everybody has their own way of handling it … I am sure everybody can relate to heartbreak.”

Prior to her relationship with Amendola, Culpo dated Nick Jonas for two years before the pair split in 2015. Jonas is now engaged to Quantico star Priyanka Chopra, and the pop star’s ex has nothing but well wishes for the couple.

“I think that any time anybody can find love, especially in this industry — because it’s difficult. You can see there’s a track record of things not working out,” Culpo said. “So I’m so happy for him.”

She continued, “I wish that everybody can find love and happiness. That does not mean that I would not wish that for him.”