Olivia Culpo's Boyfriend Christian McCaffrey Reacts to Her SI Swimsuit Cover: 'A Constant Inspiration'

Olivia Culpo has one proud boyfriend!

Christian McCaffrey gushed about the 28-year-old model's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover on Monday, sharing a photo of the two of them paddleboarding with the caption: "When your gf is on the cover of @si_swimsuit, you do a victory lap on paddle board."

The NFL star, 24, went on to leave a sweet message for Culpo, writing, "A constant inspiration to everyone who knows you! ❤️ ⭐️."

In addition to Culpo, Sports Illustrated's 2020 Swimsuit Issue — on stands July 21 — also features Kate Bock and Jasmine Sanders on the cover. Culpo, Bock and Sanders each have an individual cover in addition to the triple shot.

McCaffrey also posted Culpo's solo cover on his Instagram Stories, captioning the image, "Congrats to the queen."

"WOW! I really am speechless and this still doesn’t feel real," Culpo wrote on her Instagram in the wake of the cover's big unveiling. "I am so grateful for every experience I have been able to have with my @si_swimsuit family."

The former Miss Universe also shared a photo of a vision board she made four years ago and revealed that she had "cut out pictures from a huge SI coffee table book" and glued her face on it.

"I was debating sharing this but figured if this huge milestone can mean something to someone else out there then it’s an even greater blessing for me," she wrote.

"To anyone who sees this, never stop visualizing and striving for what you want. Don’t lose hope and remain focused and persistent. 4 years ago when I was pasting these images onto a poster board it was me sitting on the floor with my glue stick and scissors shooting for the stars and it felt completely unattainable."

"I just hope this can show anyone out there that their goals, big or small, really can come true and that you deserve it. Thank you to everyone who has helped me achieve this dream and to all the other dreamers, never give up ❤️🌟 I love you guys!!!" Culpo added.

Culpo previously opened up to PEOPLE about her relationship with McCaffrey in December, saying she was "grateful" for the new man in her life.

“We have so much in common,” she said.

Of her bond with McCaffrey, she added, “It’s really easy for us, so I’m grateful.”