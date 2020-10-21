The actor also tried the famous vampire facial during a recent visit to the dermatologist's office

Oliver Hudson Reveals He Got Botox: 'I Looked Like a Villain, But I Might Do It Again'

Men may not be as candid as women when it comes to trying cosmetic treatments. But Oliver Hudson's breaking the stigma.

The actor, 44, opened up to sister Kate Hudson, 41, about the beauty treatments he recently tried at dermatologist Dr. Jason Diamond's office on a new episode of the duo's podcast, Sibling Revelry.

"I did [the vampire facial], where they spin your blood and it was crazy," Oliver explained. "He just took a needle and was squirting it all over my face. It was cold. " Kate replied, "It's great for your skin."

Before Oliver started his treatment, which involves injecting a person’s blood into the face to refresh the skin, he was dying to know if other men typically try it. "I was asking a million questions. Like, 'How many celebrities have done this? Are there any other men who do this? Do you know celebrity men who have actually done this?'" Oliver said. "Jason, Dr. Diamond is like, 'It would shock you to know the [number] of male celebrities I do s--t too.'"

The actor added: "So I went in and I had blood spattered all over my face and then they needled it in there. Then they did a f----ing laser."

When the vampire facial and lasers were finished, Dr. Diamond convinced Oliver to get a little bit of Botox injected into his forehead for the first time, too.

"I'm like, 'Oh s--t, for real?' He's like, 'Just trust me.' He puts Botox in my face and I didn't feel anything. Two days later I'm making an expression in the mirror and one eyebrow literally goes up into my hairline. I'm like what the f--k is going on," the actor said as Kate laughed in the background.

Oliver called Dr. Diamond immediately to get his opinion and said, "Jason dude what the f--k. You just ruined my life." With a laugh, his doctor told him to "come back in" so he could put "some more in here just to calm it down." Oliver said, "But it looked insane. I looked like a villain."

Kate explained that most people have a "stronger side" on their forehead, "so when you get something like Botox, it's going to react differently."

She continued: "It's actually important when you go in to ask, if this is uneven I don't want to come back and pay for more. If you don't get this right, do I get to come back, and can you fix it? And [the doctor] should say of course."

Now, after this first experience with the wrinkle-reducing injectable, Oliver thinks he's ready to go back to the derm for round two. "I did it the one time and now I am going back and I don't know, I think I might do it again. I think I liked it," he said. "No one knew. First of all, I have no problem obviously telling anyone. But I might do it again. This is what I'm wondering about. I don't have a stigma about it."