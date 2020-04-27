Tons of Best-Sellers Are Up to 50% Off at Old Navy Right Now, so We Scoped Out 11 Cute Finds

Image zoom old navy sale Old Navy

Old Navy always has fantastic prices for on-trend clothes that are comfortable to wear, but they’re even better when the brand is offering one of its big sales. That’s exactly what’s happening right now: Old Navy just launched its Up to 50 Percent Off Everything Sale.

It features, as the name suggests, massive markdowns on everything from jeans and jumpsuits to swimwear. There are well over 1,000 items on sale, and clothes and accessories for men, women, and kids are all included.

Best-selling products abound in the sale, like the Rockstar jeans that are marked down to only $17 and this square-neck cami jumpsuit, which has been marked down to $12. They’re both wardrobe staples, and getting them this cheap just means you can treat yourself to more new clothes all at once.

To help you sift through this massive sale before it ends, we took the liberty of highlighting our favorite items, some of which carry the biggest markdowns in the sale. Stock is going fast, though, so if you plan on making a purchase, sooner is better than later.

You can check out our favorite sale picks below, or head over to Old Navy to see everything included in the sale.

Image zoom Old Navy

Buy It! High-Waisted Super Skinny Ankle Pants, $19 (orig. $29.99); oldnavy.com

Image zoom Old Navy

Buy It! Pigment-Dyed Tencel Twill Shirt, $20 (orig. $34.99); oldnavy.com

Image zoom Old Navy

Buy It! Square-Neck Swimsuit, $35 (orig. $44.99); oldnavy.com

Image zoom Old Navy

Buy It! Mid-Rise Boyfriend Straight Jeans, $18 (orig. $34.99); oldnavy.com

Image zoom Old Navy

Buy It! Sleeveless V-Neck Maxi Shift Dress, $15 (orig. $34.99);oldnavy.com

Image zoom Old Navy

Buy It! EveryWear Slub-Knit V-Neck Tee, $6 (orig. $12.99); oldnavy.com

Image zoom Old Navy

Buy It! Luxe Wrap-Front Top, $12 (orig. $34.99); oldnavy.com

Image zoom Old Navy

Buy It! Jean Jacket, $35 (orig. $39.99); oldnavy.com

Image zoom Old Navy

Buy It! Printed Fit & Flare Cami Dress, $15 (orig. $34.99); oldnavy.com

Image zoom Old Navy

Buy It! Square-Neck Cami Jumpsuit, $12 (orig. $39.99); oldnavy.com

Image zoom Old Navy

Buy It! Mid-Rise Linen-Blend Shorts, $24 (orig. $26.99); oldnavy.com

