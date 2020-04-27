Tons of Best-Sellers Are Up to 50% Off at Old Navy Right Now, so We Scoped Out 11 Cute Finds
You can get a pair of jeans for under $20 right now
Old Navy always has fantastic prices for on-trend clothes that are comfortable to wear, but they’re even better when the brand is offering one of its big sales. That’s exactly what’s happening right now: Old Navy just launched its Up to 50 Percent Off Everything Sale.
It features, as the name suggests, massive markdowns on everything from jeans and jumpsuits to swimwear. There are well over 1,000 items on sale, and clothes and accessories for men, women, and kids are all included.
RELATED: Kate Spade’s Surprise Sale Is Up to 75% Off! Shop Handbags and Accessories Starting at Just $15
Best-selling products abound in the sale, like the Rockstar jeans that are marked down to only $17 and this square-neck cami jumpsuit, which has been marked down to $12. They’re both wardrobe staples, and getting them this cheap just means you can treat yourself to more new clothes all at once.
To help you sift through this massive sale before it ends, we took the liberty of highlighting our favorite items, some of which carry the biggest markdowns in the sale. Stock is going fast, though, so if you plan on making a purchase, sooner is better than later.
You can check out our favorite sale picks below, or head over to Old Navy to see everything included in the sale.
Buy It! High-Waisted Super Skinny Ankle Pants, $19 (orig. $29.99); oldnavy.com
Buy It! Pigment-Dyed Tencel Twill Shirt, $20 (orig. $34.99); oldnavy.com
Buy It! Square-Neck Swimsuit, $35 (orig. $44.99); oldnavy.com
Buy It! Mid-Rise Boyfriend Straight Jeans, $18 (orig. $34.99); oldnavy.com
Buy It! Sleeveless V-Neck Maxi Shift Dress, $15 (orig. $34.99);oldnavy.com
Buy It! EveryWear Slub-Knit V-Neck Tee, $6 (orig. $12.99); oldnavy.com
Buy It! Luxe Wrap-Front Top, $12 (orig. $34.99); oldnavy.com
Buy It! Jean Jacket, $35 (orig. $39.99); oldnavy.com
Buy It! Printed Fit & Flare Cami Dress, $15 (orig. $34.99); oldnavy.com
Buy It! Square-Neck Cami Jumpsuit, $12 (orig. $39.99); oldnavy.com
Buy It! Mid-Rise Linen-Blend Shorts, $24 (orig. $26.99); oldnavy.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. And check out PEOPLE's Coupons page for even more.