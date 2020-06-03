Old Navy Just Launched a One-Day Swimwear Flash Sale, and Everything Is $10
Styles for adults and kids are included
With temperatures heating up, days spent inside will soon turn into days spent poolside — which means many of us are likely on the hunt for new swimwear. Luckily, it’s pretty easy to get great deals on a new swimsuit or new swim trunks right now: Old Navy launched a flash sale on swimwear and, currently, new swimsuits for adults and kids are only $10.
Tons of trending items are included, like scoop-neck swim bras for women, bright colored board shorts for men, adorable swimwear for kids, and poolside outfits for babies. All for only $10 each — no matter what the item’s original price. That means you can basically stock up on new swimwear for your whole family without spending too much money and breaking the bank. Happy summer, indeed.
For adults, you can find styles in sizes XS to XXL, and for kids you can find sizes 12-18 M to 5T.
The one bit of bad news? The discounts only last one day. So, you have until 11:59 p.m. ET on June 3 to fill your cart and take full advantage of the sale. (Plus, items are selling quickly in all sizes, so you don’t want to miss out on nabbing your perfect fit at a discount.)
Considering there’s a lot of swimwear to sift through, we outlined our favorite items on sale to help you get the best deals. Check out our picks below, or head over to Old Navy to see everything on sale.
Old Navy Women’s Swim Sale
- Floral Triangle O-Ring Bikini Swim Top, $10 (orig. $24.99); oldnavy.com
- Tie-Front Bikini Tops, $10 (orig. $24.99); oldnavy.com
- Twist-Front Tankini Swim Top, from $10 (orig. $34.99); oldnavy.com
- Scoop-Neck Bralette Swim Top, $10 (orig. $19.99); oldnavy.com
- Tie-Front Bikini Swim Top, $10 (orig. $24.99); oldnavy.com
- Mid-Rise Bikini Bottoms, $10 (orig. $19.99); oldnavy.com
- Low-Rise Hipster Swim Bottoms, $10 (orig. $19.99); oldnavy.com
Old Navy Men’s Swim Sale
- Solid-Color Swim Trunks, from $10 (orig. $24.99); oldnavy.com
- Solid-Color Board Shorts, $10 (orig. $24.99); oldnavy.com
Old Navy Kid’s Swim Sale
- Flamingo-Graphic Swimsuit, $10 (orig. $16.99); oldnavy.com
- Printed Functional Drawstring Swim Trunks, $10 (orig. $16.99); oldnavy.com
- Printed Raglan-Sleeve One-Piece Rashguard, $10 (orig. $22.99); oldnavy.com
- Printed Swimsuit, $10 (orig. $16.99); oldnavy.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.