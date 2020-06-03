Old Navy Just Launched a One-Day Swimwear Flash Sale, and Everything Is $10

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

With temperatures heating up, days spent inside will soon turn into days spent poolside — which means many of us are likely on the hunt for new swimwear. Luckily, it’s pretty easy to get great deals on a new swimsuit or new swim trunks right now: Old Navy launched a flash sale on swimwear and, currently, new swimsuits for adults and kids are only $10.

Tons of trending items are included, like scoop-neck swim bras for women, bright colored board shorts for men, adorable swimwear for kids, and poolside outfits for babies. All for only $10 each — no matter what the item’s original price. That means you can basically stock up on new swimwear for your whole family without spending too much money and breaking the bank. Happy summer, indeed.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

For adults, you can find styles in sizes XS to XXL, and for kids you can find sizes 12-18 M to 5T.

The one bit of bad news? The discounts only last one day. So, you have until 11:59 p.m. ET on June 3 to fill your cart and take full advantage of the sale. (Plus, items are selling quickly in all sizes, so you don’t want to miss out on nabbing your perfect fit at a discount.)

Considering there’s a lot of swimwear to sift through, we outlined our favorite items on sale to help you get the best deals. Check out our picks below, or head over to Old Navy to see everything on sale.

Old Navy Women’s Swim Sale

Image zoom Old Navy

Floral Triangle O-Ring Bikini Swim Top, $10 (orig. $24.99); oldnavy.com

Tie-Front Bikini Tops, $10 (orig. $24.99); oldnavy.com

Twist-Front Tankini Swim Top, from $10 (orig. $34.99); oldnavy.com

Scoop-Neck Bralette Swim Top, $10 (orig. $19.99); oldnavy.com

Tie-Front Bikini Swim Top, $10 (orig. $24.99); oldnavy.com

Mid-Rise Bikini Bottoms, $10 (orig. $19.99); oldnavy.com

Low-Rise Hipster Swim Bottoms, $10 (orig. $19.99); oldnavy.com

Old Navy Men’s Swim Sale

Image zoom Old Navy

Solid-Color Swim Trunks, from $10 (orig. $24.99); oldnavy.com

Solid-Color Board Shorts, $10 (orig. $24.99); oldnavy.com

Old Navy Kid’s Swim Sale

Image zoom Old Navy

Flamingo-Graphic Swimsuit, $10 (orig. $16.99); oldnavy.com

Printed Functional Drawstring Swim Trunks, $10 (orig. $16.99); oldnavy.com

Printed Raglan-Sleeve One-Piece Rashguard, $10 (orig. $22.99); oldnavy.com

Printed Swimsuit, $10 (orig. $16.99); oldnavy.com