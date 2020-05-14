Every Single Swimsuit at Old Navy Is on Sale Now

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

There’s nothing quite like a good Old Navy sale, and recently the brand has had some major ones. Right now, you can get up to 50 percent off everything online, including every single swimsuit available. Some on-sale items even get an additional 25 percent off at checkout. It’s certainly a well-timed deal with warm summer weather knocking on the door.

Whether you’re on the hunt for a fun and flirty bikini or an adorable and chic one-piece suit, you’ll find the style you love — how could you not when literally everything is on sale? The styles available put a unique spin on classic summertime looks. For instance, there’s a cheetah-print tankini that features not only a twisted top, but also a front cutout. The multidimensional look is sleek and sexy. Plus it comes in youthful prints like floral and polka dot. It’s so cute that you’ll want to wear it as an everyday top (you might as well, who’s gonna judge you?).

If you’re wanting a top that’ll cover your stomach but still show off your body’s beautiful shape, the peplum tankini does all of that. The halter-style neckline includes a deep v-neck that is incredibly flattering. Not to mention, the suit comes built-in with UPF 40+ sun protection. It’s on sale now for up to half off, depending on the style. Another glorious find is the cross-front swim top that comes in four color options. The cropped short-sleeve top provides extra coverage and looks amazing with matching high-waisted bottoms.

One of the best things about the Old Navy swimsuit sale is how easy it is to mix and match patterns. When you shop a couple pairs of bottoms and a couple pairs of tops, you end up getting endless swimsuit combinations that can last for a long, long time. And when the prices are chopped down this low, there’s no reason not to stock up. Below, shop some of the best Old Navy swimsuit deals.

