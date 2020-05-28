Cute and Comfy Summer Clothes Are 60% Off at Old Navy Right Now — for One Day Only
Our favorite picks for men and women are all under $15
Warm-weather months are fast approaching, so most of us need to begin thinking about our summer wardrobes. While we may spend much of the season at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, we can still have a good time in the backyard — and for that, comfy summer clothes are a necessity. Thankfully, Old Navy has our backs with a new summer flash sale, which is offering 60 percent off women’s and men’s clothing for one day only.
The sale includes tons of best-selling styles, like Old Navy’s classic Rockstar jeggings in a cool white wash for women, as well as warm-weather shirts for men that are perfect for outdoor grilling with the family. Everything is comfortable enough to wear while working from home — as well as presentable enough for a Zoom call. And the low prices mean you can stock up for the summer without breaking the bank.
The one bit of bad news? The sale only lasts until 11:59 p.m. ET on May 28, so you’ll have to start filling your cart sooner rather than later to take full advantage of the sale. Considering there’s a lot to sift through, we outlined our favorite items on sale to help you get the best deals.
Check out our picks below, or head over to Old Navy to see everything on sale.
Old Navy Women’s Sale
- V-Neck Button-Front Jersey-Knit Top, $10 (orig. $24.99); oldnavy.com
- Mid-Rise Slimming-Effect Waistband Rockstar Jeggings, $14 (orig. $34.99); oldnavy.com
- Short Shawl-Collar Open-Front Sweater, from $12 (orig. $29.99); oldnavy.com
- Shirred Raglan-Sleeve Top, $12 (orig. $29.99); oldnavy.com
- V-Neck Button-Back Shift Dress, $12 (orig. $34.99); oldnavy.com
- Sleeveless High-Neck Striped Top, $10 (orig. $24.99); oldnavy.com
- Rib-Knit Fit & Flare Dress, $12 (orig. $34.99); oldnavy.com
- Vertical-Stripe Split-Neck Popover Tunic, $15 (orig. $32.99); oldnavy.com
Old Navy Men’s Sale
- Textured-Dobby Short-Sleeve Shirt, from $12 (orig. $29.99); oldnavy.com
- Soft-Washed V-Neck Tee, $7.50 (orig. $12.99); oldnavy.com
- Lived-In Straight Khaki Shorts, from $10 (orig. $24.99); oldnavy.com
- Moisture-Wicking Tricot Uniform Polo, $6.50 (orig. $16.99); oldnavy.com
- Soft-Washed V-Neck Tee 3-Pack, $14 (orig. $35.99); oldnavy.com
- Twill Jogger Shorts, $15 (orig. $29.99); oldnavy.com
- Built-In Flex Printed Everyday Short-Sleeve Shirt, from $10.50 (orig. $26.99); oldnavy.com
- Soft-Washed Crew-Neck Tee, $5 (orig. $12.99); oldnavy.com
