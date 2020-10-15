Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Old Navy Just Put Its Entire Site on Sale — but Only for Today

Amazon Prime Day may be over, but there are still a lot of great sales happening right now, like Old Navy’s 30-percent-off everything event that’s going to require you to act fast. Why? Because the discounts end tonight.

Old Navy is a classic for a reason. Its pieces are just plain good, and superstars agree. Plenty of celebrities have stepped out in Old Navy’s duds, like Blake Lively, who opted for its ultra-flattering jeans; Camilla Mendes, who wore an Old Navy puffer last year; and most recently, Katie Holmes, who reached for its graphic “Vote” tee (that’s still available, by the way!)

The prices are obviously good, too, and today only, they’re even better. Old Navy’s sale doesn’t require any sort of code — you’ll see the 30 percent discount automatically applied when you check out. (Note that pieces labeled “best seller,” “hot deal,” and “hi, I’m new” are excluded from the sale, as are face masks.)

Top picks include these super chic Rockstar Skinny Jeans, this cozy knit sweater, and this on-trend teddy coat that you’ll be so happy to have on hand this fall. Below, shop our eight favorite pieces from Old Navy’s one-day sitewide sale.

Image zoom Old Navy

Buy It! Old Navy High-Waisted Rockstar Super Skinny Jeans, $17.50 at checkout (orig. $39.99); oldnavy.gap.com

Image zoom Old Navy

Buy It! Old Navy High-Waisted Power Slim Straight Jeans, $25.20 at checkout (orig. $39.99); oldnavy.gap.com

Image zoom Old Navy

Buy It! Old Navy Cozy Teddy Sherpa Half-Zip Tunic Hoodie, $28 at checkout (orig. $44.99); oldnavy.gap.com

Image zoom Old Navy

Buy It! Old Navy Luxe Rib-Knit V-Neck Long-Sleeve Henley Top, $18.89 at checkout (orig. $26.99); oldnavy.gap.com

Image zoom Old Navy

Buy It! Old Navy V-Neck Tie-Belt Black Chambray Jumpsuit, $26.60 at checkout (orig. $44.99); oldnavy.gap.com

Image zoom Old Navy

Buy It! Old Navy Cozy Textured Tunic Sweater, $28 at checkout (orig. $44.99); oldnavy.gap.com

Image zoom Old Navy

Buy It! Old Navy Frost-Free Zip-Front Puffer Jacket, $35 at checkout (orig. $54.99); oldnavy.gap.com

Image zoom Old Navy