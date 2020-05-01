Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Old Navy Just Marked Down Everything Online to $25 (or Less!)

Old Navy just surprised shoppers with a site-wide sale — and it’s simply too good to pass up.

For a limited time, everything from Old Navy’s online store is marked down to $25 and under. The massive sale features big savings in every department and category: Women’s dresses start at $12, tops are as little as $6, and pants are going for $15. And today only, shoppers will get an extra 10 percent off their purchase — no promo code needed.

Shop Old Navy’s $25 and Under Sale:

The site-wide sale also includes a one-day deal on Old Navy’s sleeveless v-neck shift maxi dress, d just $10. Both printed and solid versions are available, so you can add several to your wardrobe for summer. The dress’s lightweight and breezy design is perfect for hot days ahead; wear it on its own or layered over a swimsuit as a cover-up.

Old Navy’s celeb-loved Rockstar jeans, which have been worn by A-listers like Rachel Bilson, Blake Lively, and Gina Rodriguez, are among the savings, too. The popular jeans come in a range of hues and styles and are going for as little as $17, making it a great time to stock up.

Buy It! High-Waisted Distressed Rockstar Super Skinny Ankle Jeans, $20 (orig. $49.99); oldnavy.com

You can shop some of the best savings right here with our curated list of markdowns, or check out the entire sale at Old Navy. While these deals last all weekend, your chance to save an extra 10 percent on your order expires tonight at midnight PT.

Buy It! Women’s Distressed Boyfriend Jean Jacket, $25 (orig. $49.99); oldnavy.com

Buy It! Faux Leather Slingback Block-Heel Sandals, $18 (orig. $34.99); oldnavy.com

Buy It! High-Waisted Elevate Black Leopard Compression Leggings, $25 (orig. $36.99); oldnavy.com

Buy It! Fit & Flare Maxi Sundress, $25 (orig. $34.99); oldnavy.com

