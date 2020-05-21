Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

These are savings you won’t want to miss out on

Practically Everything Is on Sale at Old Navy for Memorial Day — Prices Start at Just $7

Memorial Day is this weekend, which means some of the biggest sales of the season are almost upon us. While it’s traditionally known as the time to save big on home goods and patio furniture, it’s also a great time to stock up on summer fashion essentials. And you’ll definitely want to check out Old Navy’s site right now — practically everything is marked down ahead of the holiday weekend.

Not only can you score up to 50 percent off all tees, tanks, shorts, and swimwear for the whole family, but you’ll also find an array of already marked-down dresses, denim, and activewear for an extra 25 percent off. There’s no promo code required to snag any of these amazing savings; all pieces are labeled with their respective discounts, and any extra discounts will be taken off at checkout.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Shop Old Navy’s Memorial Day Sale:

Why wait until the weekend to shop when the deals are already this good? Scroll down to browse our top eight picks from Old Navy’s massive Memorial Day sale. But hurry because sizes are selling out quickly!

Image zoom Old Navy

Buy It! Slim-Fit Crew-Neck Tee for Women, $7.50 (orig. $14.99); oldnavy.gap.com

Image zoom Old Navy

Buy It! High-Neck Rib-Knit Swing Tank for Women, $10 (orig. $19.99); oldnavy.gap.com

Image zoom Old Navy

Buy It! Square-Neck Swim Top for Women, $12.50 (orig. $24.99); oldnavy.gap.com; High-Waisted Wrap-Front Swim Bottoms for Women, $15 (orig. $29.99); oldnavy.gap.com

Image zoom Old Navy

Buy It! Ruffled Seersucker-Stripe Off-the-Shoulder Swimsuit for Women, $25 (orig. $47); oldnavy.gap.com

Image zoom Old Navy

Buy It! Mid-Rise Linen-Blend Shorts for Women, $13.50 (orig. $26.99); oldnavy.gap.com

Image zoom Old Navy

Buy It! Tie-Belt Maxi Tee Dress for Women, $22.48 at checkout (orig. $34.99); oldnavy.gap.com

Image zoom Old Navy

Buy It! Low-Rise Distressed Rockstar Super Skinny Jeans for Women, $26.25 at checkout (orig. $44.99); oldnavy.gap.com

Image zoom Old Navy

Buy It! High-Waisted Elevate Powersoft Side-Pocket Crop Leggings for Women, $18.75–$27.74 at checkout (orig. $36.99); oldnavy.gap.com