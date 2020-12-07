Practically Everything at Old Navy Is Up to 60% Off — Including Holiday Pajamas and Face Masks
If you were too busy eating leftovers to shop all of the incredible sales that happened over Thanksgiving weekend, don’t worry. Not only is Old Navy having a major sale on almost everything, but the store is slashing prices so low you’ll even find some bigger and better deals than on Black Friday.
For a limited time only, Old Navy is offering up to 60 percent off during its sitewide sale when you take an additional 20 percent off using the promo code SWEET at checkout. Shoppers, this is your chance to score adorable holiday pajamas, cozy socks, stylish sweaters, and more at Black-Friday-level prices.
Whether you’re looking for cute and affordable stocking stuffers (we suggest these $2.40 fuzzy socks) or the perfect gift for everyone on your holiday shopping list — furry friends included! — Old Navy is the place to go. You can even snag the brand’s best-selling reusable cloth face masks sets in an array of festive holiday prints for the whole family on sale for just $4.97.
Buy It! Variety 5-Pack of Triple-Layer Cloth Pleated Face Masks for Adults, $4.97 with code SWEET (orig. $12.50); oldnavy.com
We’re taking full advantage of Old Navy’s sale and filling our shopping carts with festive styles, wardrobe essentials, and cold-weather must-haves while we can get them at such ridiculously low prices — and suggest you do the same. First things we’re scooping up include these $4.80 knit slipper socks and $24 fleece hooded onesie. Of course, we can’t pass up the opportunity to shop this cozy plaid peacoat for $52 or this a trendy ¼-Zip Sweater on sale for only $33.60. And we’re definitely stocking up on these best-selling High-Waisted Rockstar Super Skinny Jeans in velvet while we can get them for just $25.60 a pair.
There are plenty can’t-miss deals where these come from, so scroll down to check out nine of our top picks from Old Navy’s holiday sale before it ends.
Buy It! Cozy Plaid Sherpa Peacoat, $52 with code SWEET (orig. $74.99); oldnavy.com
Buy It! Cozy Fair Isle Blouson-Sleeve Sweater, $33.60 with code SWEET (orig. $44.99); oldnavy.com
Buy It! Sherpa Mule Slide Flats, $16 with code SWEET (orig. $28); oldnavy.com
Buy It! Mock-Neck 1/4-Zip Sweater, $33.60 with code SWEET (orig. $44.99); oldnavy.com
Buy It! Fringed Sweater-Knit Scarf, $8 with code SWEET (orig. $19.99); oldnavy.com
Buy It! Patterned Micro Performance Fleece Hooded One-Piece Pajamas, $24 with code SWEET (orig. $49.99); oldnavy.com
Buy It! Loose Cozy Sherpa Sweatshirt, $24 with code SWEET (orig. $30); oldnavy.com
Buy It! Cozy Patterned Slipper Socks, $4.80 with code SWEET (orig. $12.99); oldnavy.com
Buy It! High-Waisted Rockstar Super Skinny Velvet Jeans, $25.60 with code SWEET (orig. $44.99); oldnavy.com
