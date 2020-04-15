Image zoom

Most of us have been practicing social distancing for a few weeks now, which means you might have exhausted your rotation of comfortable leggings. If you’ve been looking for a new pair to add to your at-home wardrobe, over 3,000 Old Navy shoppers have given the brand’s High-Waisted Elevate Powersoft Leggings their seal of approval — and they’re on sale right now!

Made from a soft four-way stretch material, the flattering leggings boast a light compression and an elasticized waistband that won’t slip down during even the most intense workouts. They also feature flat seams to prevent you from chafing, and moisture-wicking capabilities to keep you cool and dry.

Along with nine different colors to choose from, the cozy bottoms range in size from XS to XXL and even come in tall and petite styles. They also have side pockets that are big enough to store all your essentials. With details like that, it’s no wonder the popular leggings have a near-perfect rating.

Image zoom Old Navy

Buy It! Old Navy High-Waisted Elevate Powersoft Leggings, $20 (orig. $39.99); oldnavy.com

“These pants are now my new favorite,” raved one shopper. “The fabric dries quickly, super breathable and the pants stay in place during a workout. Not only that, they’re insanely comfortable to lounge in!”

“These pants are so flattering,” wrote another. “[My stomach is] the one area I’m most self conscious about, and it slims, smooths and holds it in place while I’m running or doing high intensity workouts. They also make your butt look great! I bought them in nearly every color and style. They are the only type of pants I wear to work out in now.”

Normally priced at $40, the leggings are currently half-off — so you can score a pair for only $20. But you’ll have to act quickly as certain styles are already selling out. If you aren’t able to snag a pair in your size, the brand has tons of other leggings on sale for $20 or less right now too.

Shop the High-Waisted Elevate Powersoft Leggings and more discounted Old Navy leggings below.

Image zoom Old Navy

More Old Navy Leggings on Sale