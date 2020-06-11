Old Navy Just Launched a 50% Off Everything Sale with Cute Summer Clothes Starting at $8

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If your wardrobe is still lacking in summer clothes, don’t worry, because it’s not too late to score some warm-weather styles at a massive discount. Old Navy just launched another huge sale on tons of its summer fashion, with markdowns up to 50 percent off and prices starting as low as $8.

There’s no official end date on the sale, but it’s only while supplies last — meaning some of the most popular styles, like this Button-Front Linen-Blend Cami Jumpsuit for $15 and this Eyelet Dolman-Sleeve Top for $12, may not be around at a discount for much longer. The good news is that select sale items (like the two listed above)qualify to have an additional25 percent taken off at checkout, so once you fill up your cart, your total will probably be even less than you think it’s going to be. Best. Sale. Ever.

Image zoom Old Navy

Buy It! Fit & Flare Cami Mini Dress, $15–$22 (orig. $34.99); oldnavy.gap.com

Image zoom Old Navy

Buy It! EveryWear Striped Short-Sleeve Tee, $8 (orig. $14.99); oldnavy.gap.com

All women’s clothes are included, but the best markdowns can be found on tops, dresses, and shorts. Any extra discounts will be taken off automatically once you add an item to your cart, so you don’t have to worry about inputting any codes — Old Navy will do all the work for you, so you can just focus on saving.

Unsurprisingly, items are already selling fast, so to help you check out the best deals sooner rather than later, we put together a list of our favorites.

Check out our picks — including tops, shorts, and dresses perfect for summer — below, or head over to Old Navy to shop the entire sale.

Image zoom Old Navy

Button-Front Linen-Blend Cami Jumpsuit, $15–$24.75 (orig. $44.99); oldnavy.gap.com

Eyelet-Front Dolman-Sleeve Top, $11.25–$13.50 (orig. $24.99); oldnavy.gap.com

Shirred Raglan-Sleeve Top, $11.25–$12.75 (orig. $29.99); oldnavy.gap.com

Mid-Rise Everyday Linen-Blend Shorts, $15 (orig. $26.99); oldnavy.gap.com

Mid-Rise Soft Twill Pull-On Utility Shorts, $15 (orig. $26.99); oldnavy.gap.com

Floral Linen-Blend Fit & Flare Cami Sundress, $17 (orig. $34.99); oldnavy.gap.com

Striped Rib-Knit Sleeveless Swing Dress, from $17 (orig. $29.99); oldnavy.gap.com

Sleeveless Printed Jersey Swing Dress, $15 (orig. $29.99); oldnavy.gap.com