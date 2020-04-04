Old Navy, Gap, and Banana Republic Launched a Massive 50% Off Everything Sale This Weekend

Image zoom

While stores may be closed, you can still get your retail fix (and save money in the process) by shopping this trifecta of sales happening over the weekend.

Old Navy, Gap, and Banana Republic teamed up to launch a massive 50 percent off sale across its three online stores this weekend. The “All in the Family Event” features discounts on everything (no exclusions), and there’s no promo code required (discounts will appear at checkout). Plus, all three retailers are offering free returns and free shipping on orders $25 and over.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The site-wide sale at Old Navy offers markdowns on every department — babies, kids, women’s, men’s, and maternity — making it a great time to stock up on basics your family will wear all spring and summer (think t-shirts, shorts, denim jackets, etc.). And you better believe its celeb-loved Rockstar jeans and its wildly popular flip flops are included.

Image zoom

Best Old Navy Women’s Clothing Deals

Gap’s entire denim department, including its 1969 Premium collection, is half off. It’s the perfect chance to save on jeans, denim jackets, and other staples that can be worn year-round. Gap’s assortment of casual and comfy clothes (athleisure, sweatshirts, and workout wear) are going for as little as $10, giving you every reason to stock up on some new work from home clothes.

Image zoom

Best Gap Women’s Clothing Deals

Shoppers looking for more fashion-forward styles should be sure to scour Banana Republic’s freshly launched spring collection, which is now discounted. The retailer also launched 165+ “Surprise Steals” — the likes of jean jackets, spring dresses, and other trendy pieces — that are 61 to 72 percent off. The assortment includes dresses for $50, denim jackets for $35, and jewelry starting at $15. What’s more, The Goop Edit, which is made up of picks from Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle brand, is also packed with great deals.

Image zoom

Best Banana Republic Women’s Clothing Deals

This rare event makes it easy to score discounts across all three brands and check out with just one shopping cart, but you’ll have to hurry. Shoppers have through the weekend to score these savings, though many are likely to sell out before the event is over.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. And check out PEOPLE’s Coupons page for even more discounts.