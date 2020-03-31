Old Navy Just Discounted All Dresses, Jumpsuits, and Rompers by 50% — Today Only

Image zoom

As far as sales go, this one might take the cake as the best on the internet right now. Old Navy just launched a one-day sale on women’s dresses, jumpsuits, and rompers, and everything is 50 percent off. Not just a few styles, either — literally every dress, jumpsuit, and romper is half-off at Old Navy right now. Yes, all of them!

Considering Old Navy already has low prices on its clothes, half-off means that nearly everything included in the sale is under $30 apiece. (Most items are actually priced around $20.) You could probably purchase a whole new wardrobe with this sale without breaking the bank… or even denting it.

The range of styles on sale includes summery floral dresses, chic power jumpsuits, and breezy linen button-down dresses that look like they came straight out of Meghan Markle’s closet. Everything’s easy to dress up or down — especially this striped maxi sundress and this leopard print dress — so you can feel comfortable wearing them wherever you are.

The sale only lasts until midnight ET, so you’ll have to make your purchases before that. Since nearly 300 styles are marked down, we took the liberty of highlighting our favorites so you can spend less time sifting through the merch and more time taking advantage of the great deals.

You can find our picks from the sale below, and you can see everything included over at Old Navy.

Buy It! Waist-Defined Braided-Strap Maxi Sundress, $20 (originally $39.99); oldnavy.com

Buy It! Multi-Stripe V-Neck Maxi Shift Dress, $17.50 (originally $34.99); oldnavy.com

Buy It! Square-Neck Cami Jumpsuit, $20 (originally $39.99); oldnavy.com

Buy It! Waist-Defined Tie-Belt Shirt Dress, $22.50 (originally $44.99); oldnavy.com

Buy It! Striped Tie-Belt Cap-Sleeve Shirt Dress, $22.50 (originally $44.99); oldnavy.com

Buy It! Sleeveless Waist-Defined V-Neck Dress, $16.97 (originally $34.99); oldnavy.com

Buy It! Printed Fit & Flare Cami Dress, from $15 (originally $34.99); oldnavy.com

Buy It! Linen-Blend Button-Front Fit & Flare Cami Dress, $20 (originally $39.99); oldnavy.com

