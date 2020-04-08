Blake Lively's Affordable Jeans Are on Major Sale Right Now — Starting at $15!

Image zoom

Old Navy is already known for its ultra-cute clothing and accessories (not to mention, its ridiculously affordable prices), but if you haven’t tried the brand’s popular denim styles yet, now is definitely the time to do so. For today only — Wednesday, April 8 — shoppers can score all denim for 50 percent off, with prices starting as low as just $12. So, what are you waiting for?

It may come as a bit of a shock if you’ve never worn Old Navy jeans before, but some of Hollywood’s most stylish stars (including Blake Lively, Kate Bosworth, and Rachel Bilson) are fans of the brand’s booty-lifting Rockstar jeans — and for good reason. Available in sizes 00 to 30 and a variety of different washes and rinses, the Old Navy Rockstar jeans are the perfect mix of comfort and style. There’s even a version of the jeans made with “sculpting panels” for a perfect fit that’ll hug your curves and won’t stretch out over time.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Whether you’re looking to give the popular Rockstar style a try, scoop up a trendy pair of raw-edge flare jeans for only $20, or stock up on some discounted boyfriend-style jeans, today’s the day to do so because this is one offer you don’t want to miss.

Scroll down to shop seven of our favorite denim styles on sale at Old Navy before this amazing deal ends tonight.

Image zoom

Buy It! Mid-Rise Super Skinny Jeans, $12 (orig. $29.99); oldnavy.com

Image zoom

Buy It! High-Waisted Rockstar Super Skinny Tie-Dye Jeans, $22.50 (orig. $44.99); oldnavy.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Mid-Rise Black Rockstar Super Skinny Jeggings, $15 (orig. $29.99); oldnavy.com

Image zoom

Buy It! High-Waisted Rockstar 24/7 Sculpt Super Skinny Jeans, $25 (orig. $49.99); oldnavy.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Mid-Rise Super Skinny Rockstar Jeans, $17 (orig. $34.99); oldnavy.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Mid-Rise Distressed Boyfriend Straight Jeans, $22.50 (orig. $44.99); oldnavy.com

Image zoom

Buy It! High-Waisted Raw-Edged Flare Ankle Jeans, $20 (orig. $39.99); oldnavy.com