Old Navy Just Put Its Entire Site on Sale — Everything Is Under $20

Time to stock up on basics!

By Summer Cartwright
April 13, 2020 02:54 PM
If you’re looking for jeans that’ll make you feel like Blake Lively or an outfit that looks just like Meghan Markle’s go-to casual style, you don’t have to spend hundreds of dollars in the process. When it comes to shopping for basics — think jeans, tees, and pullovers — Old Navy is the one-stop shop that’s home to everything you’re looking for, including celebrity looks. Its most stylish staples are usually under $50, but right now, those prices are even lower thanks to a huge online sale.

Every single thing on Old Navy’s website is on sale for $20 or less, making it the perfect time to stock up on basicson sale for $20 or less, making it the perfect time to stock up on basics. If you really shop around, you’ll find items selling for as little as $4! Updating essential items like white blouses, black dresses, or colorful camis is an easy way to refresh your closet — after all, a basic item is anything you can add layers to and rewear often.

Old Navy’s v-neck jersey top is an example of a fun, multidimensional piece that can be worn alone or dressed up thanks to its smocked shoulders and buttoned-up front. Another example is this pair of perfect summertime mid-rise shorts that come with a lined waistband for stretch, comfort, and support. The style is on sale for $12 and comes in classic colors like black and gray as well as colorful options like yellow and red. Not to mention, the shorts are available in sizes 0 through 20.

There’s also this crewneck tunic, on sale for $20 that comes in four colors and runs just past your rear end, plus a comfortable chambray shirt dress fit for layering under cardigans and sweaters until warmer weather comes along.

For everything from celebrity-worn jeans to comfy work-from-home jumpsuits, check out our top picks from Old Navy’s $20-and-under sale below.

Buy It! Chambray Cap-Sleeve Shirt Dress, $18 (orig. $34.99); oldnavy.com

Buy It! Twist-Front Ponte-Knit Tee Dress, $18 (orig. $44.99); oldnavy.com

Buy It! Tie-Belt Dolman-Sleeve Jumpsuit, $17 (orig. $39.99);oldnavy.com

Buy It! Square-Neck Jersey Cami, $12 (orig. $12.99);oldnavy.com

Buy It! V-Neck Button-Front Jersey-Knit Top, $18 (orig. $24.99); oldnavy.com

Buy It! Jersey-Knit Pointelle-Sleeve Top, $17.97 (orig. $24.99); oldnavy.com

Buy It! Loose-Fit French-Terry Crew-Neck Tunic, $20 (orig. $29.99); oldnavy.com

Buy It! High-Waisted Rockstar Built-In Sculpt Raw-Edge Jeans, $20 (orig. $49.99); oldnavy.com

Buy It! Mid-Rise Twill Everyday Shorts, $12 (orig. $24.99); oldnavy.com

