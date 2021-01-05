Old Navy Is Slashing Prices on Leggings, Sports Bras, Sweatpants, and More — All by Up to 50%

After a holiday season full of indulgences (Christmas cookies, we're looking at you), the new year can seem like the perfect time to reset, refresh, and get in shape. In need of some motivation? Nothing inspires us to get our bodies moving more than some stylish new workout gear — especially when we can score it on major markdown, which is exactly where Old Navy's Activewear Sale comes in.
Through January 11, Old Navy is slashing prices on thousands of cute activewear styles — all for up to 50 percent off. Shoppers can find deals on best-selling items like this $15 Seamless Sports Bra and the High-Waisted Elevate Powersoft 7/8-Length Side-Pocket Leggings, which start at just $28. There are plenty of workout accessories on markdown, too, like these no-show socks for just $7 and a performance headband for only $9.
With over 700 fabulous workout and activewear items on sale, finding your favorites can be difficult. Luckily, with prices starting as low as $4, you can fill up your shopping cart guilt-free! We're already scooping up this lightweight racerback tank top for just $8 and these moisture-wicking running shorts on sale for $14.
Of course, we can't pass up the opportunity to score big on all of Old Navy's amazing leggings, like the Extra High-Waisted Powersoft Light Compression Hidden-Pocket Leggings for $28 and the popular High-Waisted Elevate Built-In Sculpt Leggings for $38 (both which lift and smooth your booty in all the right places).
There are plenty more amazing activewear deals where these come from, but you'll have to act fast — sizes are already selling out. Scroll down to check out seven of our top picks from Old Navy's Activewear Sale and start your New Year's fitness routine off in the most stylish way possible.
Buy It! UltraLite Racerback Performance Tank, $8 (orig. $12.99); oldnavy.com
Buy It! Extra High-Waisted Powersoft Light Compression Hidden-Pocket Leggings, from $27.97 (orig. $39.99); oldnavy.com
Buy It! High-Support Powersoft Zip-Front Sports Bra, $30 (orig. $34.99); oldnavy.com
Buy It! Dynamic Fleece Quilted Hybrid Zip Hooded Jacket, $50 (orig. $54.99); oldnavy.com
Buy It! UltraLite Tie-Back Cocoon Top, $18 (orig. $19.99); oldnavy.com
Buy It! High-Waisted Elevate Built-In Sculpt Leggings, $38 (orig. $49.99); oldnavy.com
Buy It! Dolphin-Hem Run Shorts, from $13.97 (orig. $19.99); oldnavy.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor and more.