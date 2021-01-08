Olay Will Honor Educators Across the Country by Sending Them Science Kits Via Drone Delivery

Teachers or home-schooling parents can be nominated for Olay’s #FaceTheSTEMGap sweepstakes from now until Jan. 15 at olay.com/nominate

After announcing a 10-year commitment to double the number of women and triple the number of multicultural women in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) professions through the Face the STEM Gap earlier this year, Olay will further champion the cause by helping educators across the country next month.

During the week of Feb. 11, which marks the International Day of Women and Girls in STEM, Olay will send science lesson kits to teachers "to shine a spotlight on the educators who are STEM heroes and mentors, and to inspire more young girls to pursue careers in STEM fields," the iconic beauty brand shard with PEOPLE. Inside the box, teachers will find letters and videos from female leaders, scientific tools to help with both in-person and virtual learning and a skin science lesson plan focused on the power of hydration.

Image zoom Credit: Olay

"Knowing that teachers play a critical role in mentoring and encouraging a love for STEM in their students, Olay solicited feedback from teachers to understand what hurdles they are currently facing as STEM educators, as about half​ of the country’s students are learning remotely," Olay said in a press release. "Science education has been particularly affected by lack of access to labs and the equipment in them."

So how exactly does it work? If you know an educator or a home-schooling parent deserving of a science kit, nominate them for Olay’s #FaceTheSTEMGap sweepstakes from now until Jan. 15 at olay.com/nominate.

According to the release, the first 275 deliveries will arrive the week of Feb. 8, and based on demand, a second round could be delivered for the 2021 school year. What's more, almost half of the kids will arrive via a "special drone delivery" in select cities across the country.

Earlier this year, Olay took another step towards closing the STEM gender gap by creating an empowering Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade float in partnership with the department store.

The design featured a woman wearing traditional cornrow braids and a space-themed bomber jacket with a patch on the arm, which serves "as a reminder of Olay's continued commitment to get more women into STEM roles," Olay Brand Director Janelle Wichmann told PEOPLE exclusively in October.

Image zoom Olay's Macy's Day Parade float | Credit: Olay

"We recognize that women only make up 24 percent of the jobs in [STEM]. Science is so inherent to Olay's DNA, so we really want to help change what the face of STEM looks like. It's part of our 10-year brand mission to solve that STEM gap."

Olay (the first-ever skincare brand to participate in the annual Thanksgiving event) hoped girls and young women across America who want to work in STEM would feel "really excited and inspired" to enter male-dominated fields when they saw the float parading through New York City, Wichmann said.