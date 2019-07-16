The Hair Treatment Kim Kardashian Loves Is Selling Like Crazy on Amazon Today

Image zoom Chelsea Lauren/Levis/WardrobeNYC/Shutterstock

Amazon kicked off its Prime Day festivities yesterday with a bang — between amazing deals on hundreds of products (like the Fire TV Stick for just $15) to Lady Gaga’s exclusive makeup line launch, the first day of the big event didn’t disappoint. Between all the Amazon devices, electronics, and kitchen appliances selling like crazy, one particular beauty product is being added to people’s carts over and over again: the Olaplex Hair Perfector Repairing Treatment.

You probably already recognize the extremely popular hair treatment. With over 10,000 reviews between Amazon, Sephora, and other retailers, Olaplex has created quite the name for itself since the brand launched in 2014, thanks to its line of hair reviving products. Even celebs like Kim Kardashian love this particular treatment — the reality star incorporates it in her daily hair care when she goes platinum blonde, and to generally keep her hair shiny. The 3.3-ounce bottle usually retails for $28 — but is on sale for just $19.60 for the next 13 hours.

Buy It! Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment, $19.60 with Prime (orig. $28); amazon.com

The hair product is meant to restore dry, damaged strands back to a healthy state. It’s formulated with a one of a kind “bond-building technology, which relinks the broken disulfide bonds caused by chemical, thermal, and mechanical damage to the hair.” The Olaplex Hair Perfector isn’t considered a leave-in conditioner, but rather an “at-home treatment” — to use, apply it to towel-dried hair, leave in for 10 minutes or more, rinse out, then shampoo and condition as usual.

Over 1,500 Amazon shoppers have left the product five-star reviews, making it Amazon’s number one best-selling hair and scalp treatments — and thanks to its price cut for Prime Day, one of the top four overall best-selling beauty products on the site right now.

“MAGIC! I swear this stuff is made from unicorns. I was doubtful, given that I have tried the gamut of hair conditioning treatments and all I have to say is WOWZA! After some really harsh processing, my hair more closely resembled hay than it did actual hair and as the weeks went on, the breakage started getting worse. I tried this at my last feeble attempt to salvage my locks after a friend recommended it and I am BLOWN AWAY by the results!” one enthusiastic shopper wrote. “It really does work. I won’t lie and tell you my hair is back to its normal state, but it is SIGNIFICANTLY improved. It is smoother, softer, and even has some of the weight back! This was just after one application (I left it in for an hour as the website suggested for my level of damage). I can’t wait to see if it gets better with the next application. I am definitely sold.”

Keep in mind that Prime Day is over at 11:59 p.m. PT tonight — so you’ll want to add the Olaplex Hair Perfector, and anything else you’ve been eyeing, to your cart ASAP!

Olaplex on Sale for Amazon Prime Day 2019

Buy It! Olaplex No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo, $19.60 (orig. $28); amazon.com

Buy It! Olaplex No.5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner, $19.60 (orig. $28); amazon.com