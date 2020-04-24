The Hair Product Responsible for Kim Kardashian’s Glossy Locks Is on Sale Right Now

Image zoom Chelsea Lauren/Levis/WardrobeNYC/Shutterstock

If you’re craving a little pampering at home, take a cue from A-listers like Kim Kardashian and Drew Barrymore and get yourself one of these discounted hair treatments.

All of Olaplex’s celeb-loved hair treatments and products are included in Sephora’s Beauty Insider Spring Saving event, meaning that members can get them for up to 20 percent off while they’re still in stock. The markdowns include the shopper-loved Perfector No. 3, which has earned over 1,900 perfect reviews from customers and is also one of Kim Kardashian’s favorite hair products.

Shop Olaplex on Sale at Sephora:

Celebs like Kylie Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, Emma Stone, Chrissy Teigen, and Drew Barrymore all use various products from the brand to treat their tresses. Barrymore has raved about Olaplex’s shampoo and conditioner in particular. “It’s amazing how much your hair changes over the course of your life,” she told PEOPLE. “It just doesn’t bounce back the same way. But this strengthens my hair in one wash. It’s amazing.”

Kim Kardashian has relied on the No. 3 Treatment to keep her dyed hair looking healthy and shiny. “I’m not going to lie — being blonde is so high-maintenance!” she told PEOPLE. “Every few days, I use this treatment to strengthen my hair.”

Sephora’s spring sale offers three tiers of discounts. Anyone can sign up for Sephora’s free Insider Beauty reward program and score 10 percent off almost everything in its store — including these Olaplex products. VIB members will save 15 percent, and Rouge members will score 20 percent off their purchase, meaning they can snag the smaller sizes of Olaplex products for as little as $11.20. (FYI, membership levels are determined by how much you purchase at Sephora in a given year.)

The massive sitewide sale is set to wrap up on April 27, however popular items are already selling out fast, so be sure to get what you want while it’s still in stock. Savings like this won’t come around again until the holiday season, so you have just a few more days to grab these deals.

Image zoom

Buy It! Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3, from $44.80 (orig. $56); sephora.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Olaplex No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner, from $22.40 (orig. $28); sephora.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Olaplex No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner Mini, from $11.20 (orig. $14); sephora.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo, from $22.40 (orig. $28); sephora.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo Mini, from $11.20 (orig. $14); sephora.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Olaplex No. 6 Bond Smoother Reparative Styling Creme, from $22.40 (orig. $28); sephora.com

