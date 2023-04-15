Offset Shows Off Massive Back Tattoo in Honor of Takeoff: 'Love You 4L & After'

The new ink comes over five months after his Migos groupmate was shot and killed in Houston

By
Published on April 15, 2023 04:13 PM
Offset/Instagram
Offset shows off his Takeoff tattoo (right). Photo: Getty; Offset/Instagram

Offset is honoring Takeoff's memory with art that'll stay with him forever.

On Saturday, the Migos rapper revealed some new ink he got in honor of his late bandmate and cousin — in the form of a massive tattoo covering the entirety of his back.

"Love you 4L & after 🚀," Offset, 31, shared in an Instagram caption, showing the tat from two different angles.

The new, incredibly detailed ink features an image of Takeoff dressed in several gold chains, as he's surrounded by a black-and-white galaxy print. Of course, there's a rocket and a planet thrown into the mix, too.

Offset is no stranger to tattoos — having even gotten some ink from his wife Cardi B — but this marks his first major artistic salute to Takeoff, who was fatally shot outside of a bowling alley in Houston, Texas in November. The shooting was just a month after he and fellow Migos MC Quavo released their collaborative album Only Built for Infinity Links. Takeoff, real name Kirsnick Khari Ball, was 28.

Since his death, the rapper has been honored with a celebration of life at Atlanta's State Farm Arena, Quavo's recent tracks "Without You" and "Greatness," and with a performance of the former at the Grammy Awards earlier this year.

A few other big names have gotten ink to honor Takeoff, including collaborator Rich the Kid, who got a hand tattoo from Florida-based artist Tattoo MF Red. The ink was much more minimalist than Offset's new back portrait — featuring Takeoff's name written across Rich's hand.

Offset & Takeoff
Offset and Takeoff. Jon Kopaloff/Getty

In November, Offset shared an emotional letter on Instagram, writing his feelings about Takeoff's death and expressing disbelief, pain and sadness regarding the tragedy.

"Dear Take, doesn't feel real posting you like this…. This still doesn't feel like reality. I've been searching for the right words to say, but there aren't any that will suffice," Offset wrote. "Until we meet again, Rest In Power. I love you."

Posted alongside a series of photos and videos of the two hugging on a video set, swimming in a pool and working in professional settings, Offset began his note by telling Takeoff — his first cousin once removed — that "the pain you have left me with is unbearable."

"My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can't find the words. I've been going to sleep and hoping that all of this is a dream, but it's reality, and reality feels like a nightmare," he wrote, noting that Takeoff would give him a "hug" instead of a more casual "dap" whenever they saw each other.

"I wish I could hug you one last time. Laugh one last time. Smoke one [sic] last time. Perform one last time," continued Offset. "I know someone with a soul like yours is in heaven now. I hope you can see how much we love you and miss you. You have left a hole in my heart that will never be filled."

He then asked for "strength" for Takeoff's family. "Even though I know you will always be with us, throw me a lil sign or a beautiful dream," concluded Offset's letter. "I love you forever, 4L and after."

